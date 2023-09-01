From a press release: “I am happy to announce that the New York State Young Republicans have endorsed my campaign for Supervisor at Large. I believe that change is needed in this community and electing an experienced young person is essential.” said Brady Stark.

[He is running for one of four Supervisor at-large seats. —Editor]

“I look forward to taking on the issues facing our community and being a staunch advocate for Queensbury on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.” he said in the statement.

“We are ecstatic. Brady has received this outstanding recognition for his service to our town and commitment to Republican values. I am excited for his candidacy and the Republican Committee stands behind him 100%. He will serve our community great as a Warren County at large Supervisor!” said Warren County GOP Chair Tim McNulty.