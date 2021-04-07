Young people line up for COVID shots

Warren County started vaccinating young adults Tuesday, the first day that people as young as 16 could get the coronavirus shot.

The county had 156 Johnson & Johnson doses, and 74 of them went to people age 21 or younger.

The clinic could not serve anyone under age 18, because the county did not have doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved so far for people age 16 and 17.

SUNY Adirondack will be vaccinating its students with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, in an effort to get everyone vaccinated before they go home. The college will have 200 doses on hand.

In the fall, about 550 students were attending in-person classes. So far, 36 people have tested positive through fall and spring semesters, including seven people in the last two weeks. That’s the highest number of positives in any two-week period at the college since it reopened.

The college has told all of its nursing program students that they must be vaccinated before they start clinical rotations, which are held at local nursing homes and hospitals. Employees at those sites are not required to get vaccinated. According to SUNY Adirondack, the managers at those sites are requiring that students be vaccinated first.

School cases

