Young people line up for COVID shots

Warren County started vaccinating young adults Tuesday, the first day that people as young as 16 could get the coronavirus shot.
The county had 156 Johnson & Johnson doses, and 74 of them went to people age 21 or younger.
The clinic could not serve anyone under age 18, because the county did not have doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved so far for people age 16 and 17.
SUNY Adirondack will be vaccinating its students with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, in an effort to get everyone vaccinated before they go home. The college will have 200 doses on hand.
In the fall, about 550 students were attending in-person classes. So far, 36 people have tested positive through fall and spring semesters, including seven people in the last two weeks. That’s the highest number of positives in any two-week period at the college since it reopened.
The college has told all of its nursing program students that they must be vaccinated before they start clinical rotations, which are held at local nursing homes and hospitals. Employees at those sites are not required to get vaccinated. According to SUNY Adirondack, the managers at those sites are requiring that students be vaccinated first.
School cases
Queensbury school district is not publicly reporting cases during spring vacation and has not updated the state COVID report card. However, the report card also includes data from all labs that test people under age 18. Those show the school district has had five students test positive in the last week, including one student Tuesday, and Warren County reported that two more people connected to the school district tested positive Wednesday.
Sick inmates
Five inmates have recovered and no one else has tested positive at the state-run Washington Correctional Facility in Fort Ann, leaving 28 inmates still ill. There have been a total of 80 cases since the pandemic began.
No inmates are currently ill at Great Meadow Correctional Correctional Facility, the maximum security state prison in Fort Ann. There have been a total of 163 cases there since the pandemic began.
Wednesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 14 new cases, for a total of 3,122 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county also reported four new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries among confirmed cases to 2,916. A total of 140 people are sick, including five who are hospitalized with a moderate illness, one more than Tuesday.
- Washington County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 2,430 confirmed cases. The county also reported nine recoveries, for a total of 2,308 recoveries. A total of 84 people in the county are sick, including three who are hospitalized, the same as Tuesday.
- Saratoga County reported one death since Friday, for a total of 157 deaths in the county since the pandemic began. The county also reported 293 new cases since Friday, for a total of 13,533 confirmed cases. The county also reported 148 recoveries, for a total of 13,039 recoveries. There are 630 people currently ill and 23 are hospitalized, seven more than last Friday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two town of Corinth residents (for a total of 11), five village of Corinth residents (for a total of 10), three Hadley residents (for a total of four), five Northumberland residents (for a total of 13), two town of Saratoga residents (for a total of 10), two South Glens Falls residents (for a total of nine), one Victory resident and 12 Wilton residents (for a total of 68).
- Still ill: nine town of Corinth residents, five village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 44 Moreau residents, eight Northumberland residents, eight town of Saratoga residents, five Schuylerville residents, seven South Glens Falls residents and 56 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: three Moreau residents.
- Essex County reported five new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients, one fewer than Tuesday. One patient is in intensive care and three people are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 15 coronavirus patients, down from 18 patients Tuesday.
For Tuesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 249 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.9%, which decreased the weekly average to 2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3.5%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 4.2%, which kept the weekly average at 3.3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.2%, which increased the weekly average to 1.7%.
- Statewide, 7,213 people tested positive for the virus Tuesday, a positive test rate of 3.25%. A total of 4,526 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday and 59 people died.
