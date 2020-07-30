Young people getting sick more

Many more young people are getting coronavirus, the Saratoga County Public Health Department said Thursday.
In July, 41% of the positive cases were people between the ages of 21 and 39.
“Even if someone is positive and asymptomatic, they can easily spread it to those who are at a higher risk for hospitalization or death,” the Health Department said in a news release.
Officials urged young adults to keep socially distancing, wear masks, and not sharing drinks, food or cigarettes and vaping devices.
They warned that the risk of getting infected is greater at any social gathering, including private homes and parties.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered the same message Thursday.
“While yesterday's numbers show New York is continuing on the right trajectory, we cannot get complacent. With much of the rest of the country surging, we are still vulnerable and have to continue to wear masks, socially distance and be New York tough. We will get through this, together."
Warren County is working on a system to test college students who need to be tested before they go back to school. More details will be released next week, Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said.
On Thursday:
- Warren County reported no new cases. Seven people are still ill, two of whom are hospitalized. They are both in critical condition.
- Washington County reported no new cases, and one recovery, for a total of 217 recoveries. One person is still ill, but not hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported nine new cases, for a total of 734 confirmed cases. Four people recovered, for a total of 654 recoveries. There are 62 people sick, four of whom are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no new cases, and no one is currently sick.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 58 cases, a positive rate of 2.1% of those tested. That’s much higher than the positive rate of any other region in the state.
- The biggest case increases were in Rensselaer, with 24 cases and a positive test rate of 7.8%, and Albany, with 13 cases and a positive test rate of 1.7%. With the exception of Warren and Washington counties, which had no cases, every county in the region is well above a 1% positive test rate.
- Statewide, 777 people tested positive Wednesday, which was 1.06% of those tested.
- In hospitalizations, Saratoga Hospital reported four coronavirus patients, and Glens Falls Hospital reported two, the same as yesterday.
- Statewide, 586 people were hospitalized with coronavirus Wednesday and 13 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Outdoor recreation allowed as new COVID cases fall
-
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID-19 update
-
55 people recover from coronavirus at Glens Falls Center
- 209 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.