Young people getting sick more

Many more young people are getting coronavirus, the Saratoga County Public Health Department said Thursday.

In July, 41% of the positive cases were people between the ages of 21 and 39.

“Even if someone is positive and asymptomatic, they can easily spread it to those who are at a higher risk for hospitalization or death,” the Health Department said in a news release.

Officials urged young adults to keep socially distancing, wear masks, and not sharing drinks, food or cigarettes and vaping devices.

They warned that the risk of getting infected is greater at any social gathering, including private homes and parties.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered the same message Thursday.

“While yesterday's numbers show New York is continuing on the right trajectory, we cannot get complacent. With much of the rest of the country surging, we are still vulnerable and have to continue to wear masks, socially distance and be New York tough. We will get through this, together."

Warren County is working on a system to test college students who need to be tested before they go back to school. More details will be released next week, Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said.