LAKE GEORGE - Noah Chirnomas has been visiting Lake George with his family for as long as he can remember, and during that time he has always carried a fascination for one of its most unique features – Dome Island. That fascination has driven the 19-year-old New Jersey native to write a book, “Dome Island: Forever Wild on Lake George.”

“The first time I remember seeing Dome Island, I was eight years old,” he said. “Pretty much from the start, Dome Island was very mysterious to me."

The island takes its name from its shape: the treeline is a simple dome that juts above the water in the middle of Lake George, near Bolton Landing.

He wondered: Why did it have such a perfect symmetrical dome shape? Why were there no houses or buildings on this island? Why was I not allowed to go on it?

So, as any curious kid would do, he started asking questions.

“With Dome Island there’s, like, a few basic facts that are very common to learn through people who live around the lake, or if you were to Google it online,” he said. “And that’s that Dome Island is off-limits to the public and was donated by the conservationist, John S. Apperson in 1956.”

Those scant details were not enough to slake Chirnomas’ thirst for information about the island. He started devouring every article and story he could find about the unique feature. The fact that few such materials seemed to be widely available, only deepened his obsession.

It was slow-going for Chirnomas for a while, until he ran across an article in the Lake George Mirror, which mentioned the “Dome Island Committee,” and its work to preserve the island.

“That was the first time that I really heard all this information and I saw how there was really, starting to be a story behind this island and how it came to be preserved,” he said.

What would become his book, started as just Chirnomas compiling his notes. The more he gathered, the more he realized the need for a book to be published which could tell the whole story of Dome Island. The game changed for Chirnomas when he discovered the Adirondack Research library in Schenectady.

“That was just amazing because I had no idea they housed conservationist’s John Apperson’s papers, letters… and hundreds of photos,” he said. “That is really when I knew, the information was there.”

Throughout the three-year course of his research, Chirnomas said he combed through hundreds of documents, interviewed descendants of those involved in the island’s preservation, and was even granted a rare trip to the island itself.

“It was really an amazing experience. I don’t know how else to put it,” he said.

Aside from a few scientific and environmental study expeditions, Dome Island is strictly off-limits to visitors.

The goal, Chirnomas believes, is to preserve the island in its natural state. A noble endeavor in his eyes as one of the few members of the public to be allowed to set foot on the island, which he said was like “stepping back in time.”

“It’s believed that it’s looked generally the same… since the glaciers formed the region 10,000 years ago,” he said. “(John Apperson) called it, ‘the centerpiece of lake George,’ and it really is.”

One of the most interesting parts of Chirnomas’ research was that the island had passed through private ownership for over 80 years before Apperson’s conservation of the land.

“The island was passed along probably a half a dozen different owners and shockingly, none of them really built any buildings (or) structures,” he said. “Not one of them ever built a house, (or) set up a dock to disturb its natural beauty.”

Once Apperson had purchased the island in 1939 with the intent of preserving it, Chirnomas said he got creative with his methods of keeping curious visitors away.

“He insinuated to a visitor that Dome Island is a rattlesnake habitat, it’s infested with them and would very likely cause any visitor to the island to want to leave,” he said. “That was just one of his clever ways to reduce the number of visitors that could risk damaging the island.”

Chirnomas said he hopes the book will bring readers a better understanding of how much effort was involved to preserve Dome Island, as well as how important it is that the island remains wild and unspoiled. He also hopes the book will ensure the legacy of John Apperson gets the appreciation it deserves.

“If not for John Apperson, Dome Island would very likely have homes, or a hotel that would have spoiled its natural beauty,” he said.

Currently a sophomore in college, Chirnomas said he plans to major in either finance or economics, but his passion for researching and writing about the history of Lake George will continue to be a part of his life.

“I wouldn’t say this is a, ‘one-and-done’ situation,” he said. “I’m continuing to look at other opportunities of history that really hasn’t been brought to light yet around the Lake George region.”

Chirnomas will be back in the area in August, giving a talk at The Chapman Museum about his book and his research on Aug. 2, as well as holding a book signing at the Bolton free library on Aug.3, and participating at a local author book signing event at the Silver Bay YMCA on Aug. 13.