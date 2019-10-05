Three years ago when he was 27, Rob Murphy opened his restaurant, Craft on 9, in South Glens Falls. The business has grown so much he just reopened in a much larger location in Glens Falls.
“The hardest part is all the other stuff that you don’t think about it, like insurance and payroll, how all that stuff works,” he said about running a business. “Cooking good food is the easiest part of my job.”
Luckily, he has a strong family support system. His mother, Maria, handles the books and payroll and human resources issues. His father, Jeremy, is a contractor, and he helped build out the new space.
Rob manages the day-to-day operations.
He advises other young entrepreneurs to make sure they’re ready before starting their business.
“I wouldn’t just jump in it too, too fast,” he said. “You think you can do it all without asking for help. No matter how hard of a worker you are or how much knowledge you have, if you’re a younger person, make sure you have a great support system. It’s very easy to fall behind.”
Murphy is part of a new generation of entrepreneurs who do not want to be anyone’s boss but their own and are not afraid to start their own businesses. Many are self-taught, willing to take risks and learn from their mistakes.
Self-taught
Some young entrepreneurs do not have any formal college education, like Steven Pugh, one of the co-owners of the Stone Stash. He was 20 when they opened the store in The Shirt Factory.
“I’ve always kind of had an entrepreneurial mindset since maybe 16, 17, and knew I wanted to start businesses and own businesses. This was just something I knew and love and was very knowledgeable about it and ran with it,” he said.
He went to SUNY Adirondack for one semester, but college was not for him.
“I was 17, living on my own, working full-time and rolled a car at 80 miles an hour; and four out of five teachers recommended I drop out of school,” he said.
He is mostly self-taught. He has watched some online talks from Gary Vaynerchuk, who starts and sells businesses, has a website and does a podcast of business advice. Pugh said seeing his dad own his own real estate company was also a motivator.
Still, there are downsides to being your own boss, he said.
“Owning your own small business isn’t really the quickest way to get rich,” he said. “You could technically make more money working at a McDonald’s. It’s more about doing what you know and love, and creating the future you want to see, as opposed to it being about the money.”
Pugh owns Stone Stash with Tye Pouquette and Ashley Barnes. Pouquette also had no formal business education.
“I kind of started this on accident, just doing it for fun with some friends, and decided, you know what, this is way better than flipping burgers like I was, so I ended up quitting my job and going full-time to work for myself. It’s a lot of fun,” Pouquette said.
Pouquette said owning his own business is just smart.
“Nobody wants to punch a clock, especially when you can work for yourself, and there’s a lot more pride in doing what you’re doing. If I make a $5 sale, I just made myself $5. Not some corporate guy,” he said.
Jumping right in
Bonnie Stofer, director of SUNY Adirondack’s Business Central, said she has noticed a lot of students are interested in starting businesses. About a third of students raise their hands in classes when she asks how many have thought about doing so.
The college has an eight-week program, Start-Up Adirondack, that teaches how to make a “go or no-go” decision on starting a business. It covers business planning, marketing, legal and financial matters. There are guest speakers.
Stofer said, sometimes, people get through the program and realize they are not ready.
“I think some of the young folks are looking at it and saying: ‘I don’t necessarily want to jump right into college. I have some other ideas. I want to see what I can do,’ and they have a build mentality,” she said. “They want to jump in and use their strengths.”
Exploring their passions
People start businesses because they are passionate about something. Emily Coutts of High Peaks Health Coaching founded her business in August 2018 at the age of 35 because of a positive experience she had after hiring a life coach.
“I saw the transformation in my own life and just really wanted to offer that to other people — the need for people to have support and accountability to change their lives and live healthier lives,” she said.
Coutts took classes online to become a certified health and life coach. One element of what she learned was how to start a business.
She still works as a registered nurse while she moves toward full-time coaching.
“It has not been an overnight success, but it has been a consistent growth and very empowering,” she said.
Michael Plank’s passion was fitness, so five years ago, when he was 30, he started Underwood Crossfit in Fort Edward with his wife. He had a full-time job as pastor of First Presbyterian Church at the time — a position he still has today.
It was a steep learning curve, he said.
“We just phenomenally underestimated how much work it would be that first year,” he said. “Neither of us come from a business background.”
Plank likened the experience to people never being prepared enough for having children until they actually become parents.
“You just don’t know until you know,” he said.
One of the biggest issues was learning how to market the business, he said.
“We really did not have a good sense of how to communicate who we were and what we were trying to accomplish,” he said.
They went through a lot of trial and error before finding a firm that specializes in marketing for cross-fit gyms. They also have been working with a business coach who focuses on gyms.
Making yourself known
Marketing is important and social media has changed the game, making it easier for start-up entrepreneurs to get the word out about their businesses.
Danielle Kresge, who just opened Elle Salon in South Glens Falls, has relied on online marketing, including through her own Facebook page and website and with some advertising on Google.
She has been surprised at how many people have walked through the door because they found her online, in addition to seeing her storefront.
“Social media has been a really great tool to use,” she said.
Maura Fortier came from a background in marketing when, about three years ago, she took over the Minky Mink clothing boutique in downtown Glens Falls from the previous owner. She had done pharmaceutical marketing and had a side job at Violet’s of Saratoga clothing boutique, where she handled the shop’s social media marketing.
Fortier said the hardest part was getting used to being her own boss.
“You’re totally relying on yourself. You have to make all the decisions and it’s just a lot of wearing many hats. You have to be able to balance things very well,” she said.
Getting help
Fortier participated in the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce free business mentoring program, called SCORE, which stands for Service Corps of Retired Executives.
The executives, who all have many years of business experience, act as mentors for start-ups.
“They helped me write my business plan, which really gave me a solid understanding of what I was getting myself into,” she said.
The chamber also offers networking opportunities for young entrepreneurs and a lunch-and-learn program, said Michael Bittel, executive director of the chamber.
“An entrepreneur might be good at marketing, but they might not be good at finances,” he said.
Networking can help in finding an accountant.
The chamber also runs a Leadership Adirondack program and currently has 24 young entrepreneurs enrolled, according to Bittel.
Bittel said he has noticed that a lot of new members are entrepreneurs. They like the flexibility of their hours and the chance to work at something they like.
“I think that a lot of young people want to stay in this area when they grow up, and they’re willing to take some chances in business at what they’re passionate about,” he said.
The ability to stay in the area and advance in a career is what motivated Will Fowler, Cara Greenslade and Kelli Germain to start Sidekick Creative in April 2017.
The three of them had worked at another ad agency, and Fowler said they wanted to move up but realized they would have to look outside the area for that “next-tier” job. Instead, they created their own.
They began talking after work and thought a joint venture could work, since they had complementary skill sets and no one had children at the time.
“We felt we could take that risk at that point in our lives,” Fowler said.
“It’s really exciting to open your own thing at a young age and forge your own career path,” Greenslade said.
Even though they’re in marketing, they found marketing themselves the most difficult part of the job, Fowler said.
“If you’re just doing good work and sitting at your desk waiting for the phone to ring, it’s not going to happen,” he said.
But they had a strong network of clients and found new ones through joining the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce. Fowler joined the chamber’s Next Generation Committee for young professionals.
“There was a lot of opportunity in the area, especially with other designers and marketers that wanted to succeed and work with us,” he said.
They use their youth as an asset, Fowler said.
“We try to present ourselves as the new kids on the block in terms of fresh take on design,” he said.
Being confident
Confidence can be key when starting a business.
Kresge said the biggest obstacle to opening her salon was having the confidence in herself to believe she could succeed.
Plank, of Underwood Crossfit, believes there has never been a better time to start a business.
“If you have high risk tolerance, I think you should do it because it’s incredibly rewarding,” he said.
“There’s so much opportunity. You can do almost anything you want to do.”
