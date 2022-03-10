'You pick up and move on': Greenwich business owners finding their footing after arson fire

GREENWICH — A month after the fire that destroyed the landmark Wilmarth Building, the building’s former occupants and the community are adjusting to the new reality.

“I’m doing,” said real estate broker Penny Spiezio. Her business, PennyDot Realty, lost its Greenwich office in the blaze. “Trying to find another location in Greenwich has been more difficult than I expected.”

A fast-moving blaze broke out at the building at 128 Main St. just after noon on Feb. 6. Within hours, the 1892 landmark was rubble, displacing seven residents, four businesses, damaging an antiques business next door, and disrupting power and telecommunications in the village. John M. Fox, who had been visiting one of the residents, was arrested and charged with setting the blaze. He is in custody without bail at the Washington County Jail.

PennyDot’s main office is in Cambridge, and Spiezio said the bulk of the business’s records were there. However, she had just opened some new files in the Greenwich area and that information hadn’t yet been transferred.

The greater loss was that the Greenwich office was displaying a local artist’s watercolors of the doors of Greenwich, Spiezio said. The paintings were on loan.

“It’s stuff like that that you just can’t replace,” Spiezio said. “But everyone got out. That’s the important thing.”

Spiezio said she’s been offered space elsewhere in the village, but none of it has the window visibility the business needs. The Wilmarth Building was in the heart of downtown, across the street from a busy bank and right next to the main intersection.

“I’m still on the hunt,” Spiezio said.

This isn’t the first time Spiezio has been burned out. Her childhood home burned on Valentine’s Day in 1977 or 1978, she said, almost 45 years to the day of the Wilmarth fire.

“It’s ironic,” Spiezio said, “but you pick up and move on.”

Photo history lost

Photographer Clifford Oliver, whose photography studio was on the second floor, had just been recognized by the town of Greenwich for his accomplishments as a local historian and volunteer. A Greenwich resident for 31 years, he is well-known locally for his commercial and fine art photography, as well as his research into local African American history and portrayal of African American figures like Solomon Northup.

Oliver said he lost 50 years of work, camera equipment, a vintage camera collection and a vintage hat collection. He described being at the scene of the fire and realizing that some of the ashes blowing along the street were his photographs.

Oliver had been digitizing family photos for a client in Saratoga Springs.

“I lost his '50s and '60s photos,” Oliver said. “It was the hardest phone call I ever had to make. He said, ‘Don’t worry about it.’”

A month later, “things are going shockingly good,” Oliver said. “I feel guilty, feeling so good. This community has come to my aid more than I ever could have imagined.”

A GoFundMe account for Oliver was established within days of the fire. As of March 3, it had raised $37,312.

Oliver has a new studio at 28 Main St., another historic building with an abolitionist history, he said.

“It’s a bigger space and a lot more rent,” he said, laughing.

“I haven’t had a chance to count what I’ve lost,” Oliver said.

He’s replaced the equipment he uses almost daily, but “I’m still turning up things I lost,” he said.

Oliver didn’t use cloud services for data storage, but CPA Judith Klingebiel, whose office was on the Wilmarth Building’s first floor, suggested he check there anyway to see if any of his lost works had survived online. Indeed, some had. “What a surprise!” Oliver said.

The Greenwich Free Library and local historian Joseph Cutshall-King are doing a cloud search with the goal of creating a digital collection for him, Oliver said.

“I’m so happy” to be back in business “because for a while there I thought I was done,” Oliver said. “It would have taken something like this to make me quit. I thought I’d retire, but now I don’t have to.”

The lesson he learned, Oliver said, is to “keep up your insurance. It’s not a one-time thing.”

'A lot of people to thank'

One of the first firefighters on the scene was a good friend of Klingebiel. He broke into her office and retrieved the computers before the flames forced fire crews to evacuate the building.

“We had just replaced two computers the previous year and we were continuing customers” of StoredTech, an IT company in Queensbury, Klingebiel said. “We emailed them from the fire. They answered right away.”

Klingebiel met with StoredTech staff the next day. She was able to set up her business at her home while she obtained new office furniture and a new location.

“We were up and running” at 73 Main St., across from Wallie’s, by the end of the week, Klingebiel said. All the paper files were lost, but “we were able to reconstruct things pretty well,” she said.

“Everything really came together,” said Klingebiel, who is also the accountant for the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce. “It was kind of miraculous. It’s not easy, that’s for sure, but I have a lot of people to thank.”

The fourth business in the building was Simply Divine, a hair salon. No information on the business was available online. Unlike the other three businesses, Simply Divine wasn’t a member of the chamber of commerce. Chamber Managing Director Kelly Stephen Eustis said he reached out to the owner but had no response.

Help from fundraisers

The building’s residents were able to find other housing soon after the fire. Two GoFundMe fundraisers for their benefit had raised a total of $3,325 as of March 3.

The Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce had its own fundraiser at www.battenkillstrong.org, its charitable website. The appeal brought in around $27,000, Eustis said. Donors could give through the website, send checks to the chamber, or donate to an account set up at Trustco Bank.

“Well over half of the donations were made through Trustco,” Eustis said. Because the bank didn’t collect information on the donors, “we don’t know who made them.”

The fundraiser ended Feb. 28. The chamber’s board of directors were to meet the week of March 6 to decide how distribute the money and send out checks, Eustis said.

The chamber received many offers of food, clothing and household necessities for the residents, and office space, office equipment, and services for the businesses, Eustis said. “It’s amazing to see the amount of support that was offered by the community,” he said.

As a mark of its appreciation to the first responders, the chamber’s Whipple City Festival committee has proposed making “First Responders” the theme of the festival’s parade on June 17, and that evening’s live music and festivities to be First Responder Appreciation night, Eustis said.

“The town came together and responded to this disaster in such a wonderful way for the tenants and businesses right from the very beginning,” said Greenwich Town Supervisor Jim Nolan. More than 80 firefighters, law enforcement officers, and emergency medical technicians were on the scene that night, he said.

“It was rather miraculous” that firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings, Nolan said. The former Glens Falls National Bank building to the immediate north, now the office of accounting firm Levy Breaks LLC, was almost unscathed. Greenwich Hardware Antiques, which adjoined the Wilmarth Building to the south, received water and smoke damage. The business remains closed as the owners, Wayne and Maureen Edsforth, deal with the fire’s aftermath.

Looking ahead

“The rubble is totally cleared out now,” Nolan said, leaving only the Wilmarth Building’s cellar hole. “There’s talk of what will happen to that space.”

The owner, Marta Ward, said in a letter to one of the local newspapers that she would donate the property to the village for parking.

Some people would like to see a new building with modern apartments and commercial space behind a period-appropriate facade, Nolan said. “It’s a shame in a historical district to turn it into a parking lot,” he said, adding that he’s seen such reconstructions elsewhere. Grants, tax breaks and payments in lieu of taxes might make reconstruction feasible as long as the spaces could be rented, Nolan said.

One lesson from the fire was that firefighters drained 165,000 gallons, one-third to one-half of the village’s water tank capacity, in addition to the water they pumped from the Batten Kill, Nolan said. According to what he was told by Leo Flynn, head of the village’s Department of Public Works, it would take three weeks of pumping from the village’s wells to return the tank to a normal water level. Residents were asked to conserve water and expect low pressure until then.

“It did demonstrate that with a major fire, the village water system can be greatly affected. The village will have to think about capacity,” Nolan said.

Greenwich Village Mayor Pam Fuller did not respond to phone calls asking for comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0