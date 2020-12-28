'You need to put a store here': Q&A with Keith Lambert, operator of Trump retail stores

Keith Lambert is the brains and money behind the 22 New England for Trump stores in the Northeast, with three of them being New York for Trump stores in Queensbury, Latham and the recently closed one in Hudson Falls. The 48-year-old longtime novelty merchandise salesman and married father of one from Easton, Massachusetts, chatted last week about the stores and the Trump phenomenon.
Q. So, what prompted you to invest your money and create these Trump merchandise stores leading to your October 2019 opening?
A. In August 2019, I had gone to a rally in New Hampshire where President Trump was at. A friend wanted a Make America Great Again hat and it was very difficult to get. I saw a vendor selling stuff, and because I’m in the hot-market business, like World Series, Super Bowl, when there’s a need for product and it’s hot, we do these temporary pop-up shops. I started off with couple roadside stands and it eventually turned into holiday stores, five the first year, and it went over very well. That’s how it started.
Q. What did your family and friends think about the plan?
A. In the beginning, a lot of people were a little questionable about what we were doing, and obviously the press and stuff. There was a question how deep to get involved. But for the most part it was very supportive. Family was very supportive.
Q. Based on stories I’ve read and the fact that you opened a total of 22 stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire and New York, I’m assuming it was lucrative?
A. I mean, my core business got shut down for COVID-19, the fairs and festivals and events, I had nothing else to do. It made sense. The demand was there. You saw how crazy things got. The way it happened, people just kept reaching out saying, “You need to put a store here, put a store there.” It just exploded that way. People were even willing to run stores for free, donate their time. They just wanted a store in their area and we kinda of went a little crazy with it.
Q. Not retirement money though?
A. No, no, no! It’s basically to keep all my workers busy and make some money with nothing else going on and also supporting the president. We donated thousands and thousands of dollars in sales to the campaign.
Q. But in our pre-chat to set this up, you told me stores are likely to close Jan. 1 and that you’re offering deep discounts now. Why have the buyers stopped buying do you think?
A. I think basically what happened, up to the election, people were excited and it was like a grand Super Bowl. After the election, most people went to bed with Trump way ahead in a lot of areas and they woke and it was semi-depressing to see what happened, then all this controversial stuff. They didn’t stop buying, just slowed down. I think the excitement isn’t there because people feel the election was stolen from them, the people who voted for President Trump.
Q. Best-selling item by far? And does that change from store to store? Like, I’m curious what sold best in our area?
A. We don’t just sell Trump merchandise, we also sell Second Amendment and Back the Blue and those kind of items too. It’s basically pro-America, pro-patriotic items. In New York, Back the Blue was a hot seller. In general, seasonal stuff too, hoodies when it gets cold, pompom knit hats and scarves. Those three items are hot now. And ornaments are popular and bobbleheads. For a long time masks were what was really popular because people were like, “Well I have to wear a mask, I might as well wear one that’s going to offend people, or express themselves, so to speak.”
Q. Are you super political, or are you just a smart businessman?
A. I can tell you this much, I’ve liked President Trump since I was in my 20s. I followed him, read a couple of his books, and when he got into politics, the way that he just took on the country, I fell in love with the way he is and have supported him myself. But I really haven’t been very political, to be honest with you, but I’ve always been a Trump fan.
Q. How do you explain the Trump phenomenon, with the rallies and the merchandise? It’s never been seen on a presidential level.
A. I believe for me and for a lot of people he’s opened our eyes to the swamp. You’ve heard the term crooked politician, right? We know it’s out there, but people don’t see it. He’s brought it all up. And he loves America. He loves our country and he’ll do whatever it is that is patriotic, what he thinks is right, no matter what the consequences to him and his family. People appreciate that. He’s not doing it for the money. He’s doing it because he loves America. And he loves family and small business and I’m a small business guy.
Q. How do you explain the other part. This country is so polarized, literally split in half? How do you explain that, the other side that couldn’t be more opposed?
A. I think people have this Trump derangement syndrome where they hate him so much, no matter what. It’s not like they like Biden, they just can’t stand anything about Trump. Because that happens, I believe conservative people are starting to come out. They’re tired of it. You see this “no more BS” stuff, it’s because they’re tired of the BS and want their voice heard.
Q. Tell me about the strangest customer encounter you’ve had since starting the business?
A. We set up a location on the Cape and there was an old man who lived near the location and took his car and literally tried to run over a couple people in line. He got out of the car, dropped his pants and started running around trying to attack someone. The guy got arrested. You can Google it. It was in Falmouth. It’s the extreme left beating themselves. It’s a shame it has to be that way.
Q. How about the most rewarding?
A. The one encounter that actually made me get passionately involved was early on I was set up at a stand in Middleborough, Mass. A little old man stopped, in his 90s, and it took him 5 to 7 minutes to get from his car to my stand. He was doing baby steps. I went to offer to help, he didn’t want it. We talked and he said he’s never been political in his life, but when he heard about the thing in Boston where a guy knocked the red hat off this guy’s head, he said, 'I’m getting a red hat,' not because he overly loves President Trump, but because he said no one is going to tell me what to do. It was so heartfelt. He was 90 years old and he was going to wear this red MAGA hat. He didn’t care. It prompted me to say, I’m onto something.
Q. As a professor, my full-time job, I deal with a lot of LGBTQ students, and when perusing your site, I saw an LGBT flag with pictures under each letter — of the Statue of Liberty for L, a gun for G, Beer for B and Trump for T, which made me cringe a little. Do you take heat for some of the items you sell?
A. I can tell you almost every item we have is the result of a request from people, people that want something like that. You wouldn’t believe how many of those flags we sold. People just love it. It’s just one of those items that’s a unique item.
Q. But I don’t know if you have any gay family members or friends … (Question was cut off by a quick answer)
A. I have several people who work for me who are gay and are totally OK with that. What I have a problem with is the fact that my daughter could go into a bathroom and a man who is confused about who he is can go in that bathroom with her. That’s a real-life thing that could affect someone. Other than maybe some slogan hurting someone’s feelings. Well, they don’t have to look at it.
Q. Along that same line, you have tons of merchandise on your site, from the typical hats and flags and "koozies" to funky items like a Trump poop keychain. Where do the ideas for these items come from?
A. A lot are requests and from wholesalers. We have request forms. I do my best to try to get as many of those items as I can. Almost every request, Truckers for Trump, Latinos for Trump, whatever people wanted. The keychain was just an item available from a local wholesaler. It went over great as a gag gift. It was funny. We also have a feather duster, Trump’s face at the bottom, and the huge yellow feather duster top as his hair.
Q. If the stores close because of sagging sales, what’s next for entrepreneurial Keith Lambert?
A. Well, at this stage of the game it’s waiting to see what comes our way. I‘ll see what the needs are for customers. We are keeping a core six to eight locations open (not the local stores). Either A) they’re going to turn over election and Trump is going to win or, if they don’t do that, B) he’s going to run again in 2024 and we have a ton of people asking for that type of merchandise.
Q. You think he’s going run again?
A. I believe he has no choice. When you run as a president, you have immunity to different things and I’m sure the swamp is going to somehow try to lock him up because they just can’t stand him, and if he runs, he’s got immunity from that while he’s a presidential candidate.
David Blow is a freelance writer and Media and Communication professor at Castleton University. He can be reached at davent67@gmail.com.