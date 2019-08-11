LAKE LUZERNE — Walking the tightrope of success in life, and a low ropes course, takes concentration and often a hand from others as many young campers learned last week at the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York’s Camp CEO.
20 young women entering grades 9 through 12 attended the three-night Camp Hidden Lake program to do classic outdoor activities and learn from successful women who have achieved success in business, law and many other fields.
CEO of the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York Mary Buszuwski said the camp, now in its fifth year, is an opportunity for young women to learn from a kind of mentor they may not interact with very often.
“The idea behind the camp is simply to show girls what the possibilities are,” Buszuwski said. “There’s a quote that goes, ‘You can’t be what you can’t see,’ and most don’t get the chance to interact with a woman who’s a senior member of her organization.”
Buszuwski said the camp setting offers challenges many who attend aren’t used to and allows for campers and mentors to come in more relaxed and open to sharing with others.
In addition to the environment, the outdoor activities are a big change to everyone’s routine and require campers to think and move in ways they wouldn’t if it were only a day camp in an urban setting.
Several campers said the interaction with mentors was authentic and they appreciated the experience not feeling like a school lecture.
Selma Osei, a camper from Colonie, said she liked talking to the mentors not just about their jobs but about life in general.
“I was thinking the experience would be really rigid and that it would just be about guidance and what you can do with your future and how you can apply the knowledge you’re getting from the CEOs, but it’s a lot more fun and a lot more personal,” Osei said.
Queensbury resident Evelyn Crider agreed saying, “I’m glad they’re really interactive. They’re not like off in the back watching they’re actually experiencing the same stuff we are and swinging on the rope swings with us.”
One of the mentors and Owner of Repeat Business Systems in Albany Dawn Abuuhl said she got involved because another mentor reached out and told her about the camp and she knew right away she wanted to help.
“I love doing mentoring and I like this age group as well. It’s when the girls are starting to make decisions on friends, careers, who they want to be and I think it’s a really important age,” Abbuhl said.
She said she hoped campers walked away with the knowledge there was no one way to become successful through hearing about the many non-linear paths her and others took to get where they are now.
She said she thinks that message is inspiring to campers who may be unsure about what they want to do or how to achieve their goals.
Many campers agreed that hearing about the mentor’s histories and, sometimes, failures were helpful because it made the future less intimidating.
Middleburgh resident and camper Lily Rossman said she wasn’t just learning from the mentors though, and enjoyed taking lessons from the other campers as well.
“Working with the CEOs is great but I also really like meeting all these young women who are so powerful and so inspiring,” Rossman said.
