'You are vital': Parade, restaurant show appreciation for nursing home workers

Nursing home workers are feeling more and more depressed as deaths mount and more people test positive. They thought they could keep it out by staying home whenever they had the slightest fever or any respiratory symptoms. They disinfected and wore masks. They have successfully kept flu from spreading through their facilities every winter. But this virus turned out to be far more difficult to stop.

Some of them feel like they’re being blamed for the situation.

“Nursing homes are getting a lot of negative press,” Campbell said.

She wanted to acknowledge the hard work they’re doing.

“They’re in a really tough spot right now, trying to take care (of the residents) and putting their health and their family’s health on the line,” she said.

Campbell is no stranger to nursing homes. She is Fort Hudson’s director of care management. Her team works with seniors at home and when they are hospitalized, helping them transition to a nursing home or get at-home care.

“We help people figure out what their plans should be to live in the community — services in the home. Any time the plans fall apart, we’re there to say how do we fix it,” she said.