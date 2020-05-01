'You are vital': Parade, restaurant show appreciation for nursing home workers

While Glens Falls Hospital workers have been showered with food and thanks, the nursing home workers are shouldering the weight of the coronavirus outbreak.
On Thursday, local residents decided to give them some thanks too.
Outback Streakhouse filled an SUV with meals for every worker at Glens Falls Center, where the virus has spread so much that workers are assuming every resident has it.
A car parade visited five nursing homes that are coping with outbreaks, honking horns and waving signs. The visit came as a surprise to everyone.
“We called the nursing homes when we were a minute or two out,” said parade organizer Rhenda Campbell. “And we just said, ‘We are going to show you some appreciation.’”
As workers rushed to the windows, about 30 cars drove past. “You are vital” was painted on the back window of one car. A sign on a window read, “Behind those masks are our heroes.”
“The hospitals are getting all the praise. But in our local area, it’s the nursing homes that are in the trenches,” Campbell said.
Glens Falls Hospital has about six patients who have tested positive for coronavirus at any one time. But the nursing homes are caring for more than 150 residents who have the virus, and many more are symptomatic.
Nursing home workers are feeling more and more depressed as deaths mount and more people test positive. They thought they could keep it out by staying home whenever they had the slightest fever or any respiratory symptoms. They disinfected and wore masks. They have successfully kept flu from spreading through their facilities every winter. But this virus turned out to be far more difficult to stop.
Some of them feel like they’re being blamed for the situation.
“Nursing homes are getting a lot of negative press,” Campbell said.
She wanted to acknowledge the hard work they’re doing.
“They’re in a really tough spot right now, trying to take care (of the residents) and putting their health and their family’s health on the line,” she said.
Campbell is no stranger to nursing homes. She is Fort Hudson’s director of care management. Her team works with seniors at home and when they are hospitalized, helping them transition to a nursing home or get at-home care.
“We help people figure out what their plans should be to live in the community — services in the home. Any time the plans fall apart, we’re there to say how do we fix it,” she said.
It’s been hard lately, doing that job by phone.
“We’re calling the clients and helping them find the things they need but we’re not right there in the trenches, so it felt really great to be able to show our appreciation to the ones who are in the trenches,” she said.
Workers said it was an incredible gesture.
“This really touched our hearts,” said Holly Desnoyers, recreation director at Warren Center in Queensbury.
She said it was the perfect “thank you” to all the workers “that have been faithfully committed to our residents here at the Warren Center.”
