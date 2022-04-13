York, one of three GOP challengers to Woerner's Assembly seat, drops out

The race for the Republican nomination in the 113th Assembly District has one less candidate.

Michael York, the Warren County-endorsed candidate, did not file nominating petitions to run, according to the state Board of Elections website.

Glens Falls Republican Chairman Michael Borgos said Wednesday that York, a real estate agent from Saratoga Springs, recently notified the committee that he was not able to collect the 500 signatures of enrolled Republican voters required to get on the ballot.

That leaves David Catalfamo, an economic development official and novelist from Wilton, and Scarlett De Witt, a restaurant worker and fashion model from Glens Falls, as the remaining candidates seeking the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.

Catalfamo and De Witt both filed Republican nominating petitions on April 7, according to the Board of Elections website.

Catalfamo was the only candidate that filed Conservative nominating petitions, giving him a ballot line in the general election regardless of the outcome of the Republican primary.

The Washington County and Saratoga County Republican committees had endorsed Catalfamo.

De Witt did not participate in the endorsement process.

Warren County will not make a new endorsement, Borgos said.

“Our process is to let the primary play out and to see what happens,” he said. “Now it’s going to be up to the Republican voters.”

Woerner is seeking a fifth consecutive two-year term.

York did not return a voicemail message seeking comment for this report on Wednesday.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0