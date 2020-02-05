YMCA to collect winter clothing Sunday at Aviation Mall
YMCA to collect winter clothing Sunday at Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY — The YMCA Togetherhood Committee will hold its Clothing Collection Drive Kickoff from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Aviation Mall.

The Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area committee is helping to meet the needs of local youths by collecting donations of new cold weather gear, according to a news release.

The Togetherhood team is asking for the public’s help in collecting donations of new gloves/mittens, hats, warm socks and scarves for youths. The clothing can be dropped off at the YMCA’s display location in center court near Regal Cinemas.

The YMCA will provide the donated clothing to local school districts and Head Start locations.

