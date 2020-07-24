YMCA partially reopens in Glens Falls

The YMCA is already prepared for contact tracing, he said, since members must check in.

“We know when they checked in, we know the time they checked in,” he said. “We can run a list of all the members that checked in at that time.”

The YMCA had to furlough about 210 of its employees during the shutdown. Right now, only 40 are employed at the facility. More than 1,000 of the 4,600 members dropped their memberships since the pandemic started. Bearor said the facility has lost millions of dollars in revenue.

“We need to open," he said, "and there’s no reason not to be able to open.”

Allowing just 20 people at a time in the Wellness Center would help, he said.

“Let us put 20 in an hour, and we’ll shuffle people in and out,” he said. “At least at that point we can reconnect with our community. Exercising and metal health is a direct correlation.”

The YMCA wants to get back to serving the community with health, wellness and socialization.