YMCA partially reopens in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Brittany DeMato dropped her daughter Lily, 6, off in the parking lot at the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area early Friday morning. Lily scampered off to join the other summer camp kids.
Lily also participates in the gymnastics program at the YMCA, which started back up again on Monday.
The YMCA opened partially on Monday after being closed by the state since March 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
DeMato said her daughter was “thrilled” to be back in the gym with her fellow gymnasts. Going months without gymnastics was “rough.”
The YMCA opened Monday for gymnastics, swimming and outdoor group exercise classes. The summer camp has been in full swing for three weeks already.
Entrances and exits have been changed. Members now enter through a side door and exit through the front door. Red tape arrows on the floor point the direction to walk in the one-way hallways. Locker rooms are closed.
Members have to be screened before they enter. Temperatures are taken. Masks are required. Hand sanitizer is everywhere.
People have to remain 6 feet apart. All must wear masks until they get the point where they’re at their spot to exercise.
Gymnasts use sanitizer on their hands and feet. All the equipment is sanitized after every group with disinfecting wipes and mist. Kids are socially distanced on the floor.
Outdoor exercise classes are held in the parking lot behind the building, but will be moved to the front parking lot next week. Virtual classes are still being offered through Zoom.
The 70 summer camp kids are kept outside — unless it is raining — and are put into group pods of 12 kids.
The hot tub is closed. Water fountains are off limits.
Only six people are allowed in the pool at a time for lap swimming or lap walking. Only one person is allowed in a lap lane. The lifeguards wear face masks.
Yellow caution tape hangs everywhere warning members to stay out of certain areas that are not yet open like the Wellness Center, a 10,500-square-foot gym.
The YMCA was expecting to open all its programs when the Capital Region hit Phase 4 on July 1, said Brian Bearor, chief executive officer of the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area. YMCA officials found out less than a week before Phase 4 that gyms wouldn’t be able to reopen.
“It doesn’t make sense,” said Bearor, who said there is an apparent issue with compliance in the fitness industry.
“We live in a world of compliance with our day cares,” Bearor said. “We’ve been doing day care for hundreds of years, always compliant with agencies. We live in a world of compliance, so this is not an issue for us.”
The YMCA is already prepared for contact tracing, he said, since members must check in.
“We know when they checked in, we know the time they checked in,” he said. “We can run a list of all the members that checked in at that time.”
The YMCA had to furlough about 210 of its employees during the shutdown. Right now, only 40 are employed at the facility. More than 1,000 of the 4,600 members dropped their memberships since the pandemic started. Bearor said the facility has lost millions of dollars in revenue.
“We need to open," he said, "and there’s no reason not to be able to open.”
Allowing just 20 people at a time in the Wellness Center would help, he said.
“Let us put 20 in an hour, and we’ll shuffle people in and out,” he said. “At least at that point we can reconnect with our community. Exercising and metal health is a direct correlation.”
The YMCA wants to get back to serving the community with health, wellness and socialization.
“We don’t want people to come in and just work out and leave, and right now we’re doing that,” Bearor said. “You get an hour slot, you work out and leave. But for us, we have coffee in our lobbies to keep people here. We want people to stay, make connections, support each other.”
But that isn’t possible under the new guidelines. In fact, seating has been removed. There is nowhere for people to congregate.
Dave Didio was rushing to his scheduled swim time Friday morning in his swim trunks and carrying a blue towel. A YMCA member for 20 years, Didio couldn’t wait to get back in the pool the first day it was open.
“I’m disabled, so it helps me a lot in the pool,” Didio said. “I’ve had a lot of different surgeries and body injuries. I try to swim every day.”
Jonathan Zogby of Lake Luzerne usually plays basketball in the gym. He’s been a member since 2018.
“My family and I are here like five, six days a week,” Zogby said. “It’s kind of like a routine for the kids, a routine for me. It was a little difficult.”
Since the gymnasiums are not open, Zogby was headed to the pool Friday.
“It’s nice that something’s open,” he said. “But I guess now it feels good just to show up here and see people.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.