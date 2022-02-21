YMCA names new director of operations in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Starting Feb. 28, Alisha Stosic-Hanley will see to the daily operations of the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area.

The director of operations position she will be filling is a new one. Prior to Stosic-Hanley, Brian Bearor ran the directorial operations of the YMCA as the chief executive officer.

Bearor left in 2021 to join Tri-County United Way.

“For the past two years, I’ve been in health care. As the executive director of the Queensbury Senior Center, I developed strong relationships within our community,” Stosic-Hanley said on Monday.

After her time with the Queensbury Senior Center, she worked as an administrator for the Home of the Good Shepherd assisted living facility in Saratoga Springs.

“I’m excited to return to the area. I believe in the YMCA’s mission of developing a healthier community. I’m in a unique position to do this because of my background in health,” Stosic-Hanley said.

She stated in a news release on Monday that she believes in the core principals the YMCA holds: youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Like most places, the Glens Falls YMCA took a hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Usually we see a surge in new memberships right after Christmas, beginning of the new year,” said Brian Corcoran, president of the YMCA’s board of directors.

“The mask mandate put a damper on enthusiasm when COVID numbers began rising in January,” he said.

“Now that the mask mandate has been lifted, we’re seeing membership come back,” Corcoran added.

After Bearor left in the summer of 2021, the YMCA’s Capital District office oversaw daily operations of the Glens Falls branch.

“Our search (for a director) began beginning of the new year,” Corcoran said.

Having local leadership will help tremendously, he said.

Stosic-Hanley has a degree in health and human development from Montana State University, where she lived for 15 years.

“She’s got the right experience and background,” Corcoran said.

Stosic-Hanley moved to upstate New York in 2016.

“I have three teenage boys and an 8-year-old girl, all who have participated in various degrees with the YMCA,” Stosic-Hanley said.

What does she like most about the community of Glens Falls?

“Definitely the people and the commitment everyone shares to ensure a welcoming and successful community.”

She said she enjoys and welcomes the challenges that come from being in a new environment.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at (518) 681 7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com

