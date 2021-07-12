YMCA head to take over Tri-County United Way

QUEENSBURY — Brian Bearor, the longtime CEO of the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area has been named as the new leader of the Tri-County United Way.
Bearor will assume his new role on Sept. 7. He succeeds Daune Vaughn, who left the position last August to become the director at Shelters of Saratoga. Peter Aust has been serving as the United Way's interim director for the last 10 months, and he led the search.
Bearor will be in charge of working toward the United Way’s goals — inspiring hope, improving lives and creating opportunities for all of Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga County. He will lead the effort to support area nonprofits and identify and address community issues.
David Krogmann, president of the Tri County United Way board of directors, said Bearor stood out among a field of good candidates.
“His vision and clear passion for the Tri County United Way and our region is exactly what we were looking for in our new leader,” Krogmann said. “With Brian’s experience in community development and creating a mission-focused culture, we were convinced that the Tri County United Way will have engaging and innovative leadership for the years to come.”
Bearor has been with Glens Falls YMCA for 29 years and CEO for 12. During that time, he has spurred growth in partnerships to help the most vulnerable residents and increase philanthropic support. He has opened the YMCA Adirondack Center in Brant Lake and the YMCA Regional Wellness Center in Chestertown.
“Brian has been an integral part of the YMCA and will be missed,” said Brian Corcoran, board chairman of the Family YMCA of Glens Falls. “Even though he is leaving our organization, we are excited for him to be joining the Tri-County United Way and continue to be an influential and important member of the Glens Falls community. He has given so much to the organization and leaves the Y well positioned for the future.”
Corcoran said the YMCA will conduct a national search for a successor.
The YMCA was hurt by the pandemic, losing 55% of its membership.
Bearor said it has been a privilege to serve the organization and said he'll miss the volunteers and staff of but is excited about the new opportunity.
“I am thrilled to join the United Way family and to have the opportunity to work with such passionate staff and volunteers,” he said. “I believe in the power of the United Way to be a force for good in the communities we serve and will work diligently to expand the mission and impact of the Tri-County United Way.”
Bearor has also served on the Adirondack Health Institute board of directors and was formerly vice chairman of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors. He also served as chairman of the National YMCA of the USA Small and Midsized CEO Cabinet and the State Alliance of New York State board of directors
He and his wife, Catherine, have two daughters, Elizabeth and Caroline.
