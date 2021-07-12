YMCA head to take over Tri-County United Way

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Brian has been an integral part of the YMCA and will be missed,” said Brian Corcoran, board chairman of the Family YMCA of Glens Falls. “Even though he is leaving our organization, we are excited for him to be joining the Tri-County United Way and continue to be an influential and important member of the Glens Falls community. He has given so much to the organization and leaves the Y well positioned for the future.”

Corcoran said the YMCA will conduct a national search for a successor.

The YMCA was hurt by the pandemic, losing 55% of its membership.

Bearor said it has been a privilege to serve the organization and said he'll miss the volunteers and staff of but is excited about the new opportunity.

“I am thrilled to join the United Way family and to have the opportunity to work with such passionate staff and volunteers,” he said. “I believe in the power of the United Way to be a force for good in the communities we serve and will work diligently to expand the mission and impact of the Tri-County United Way.”