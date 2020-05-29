YMCA finds virtual programs a success

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

GLENS FALLS — Two and a half months after closing its physical facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area has gone virtual.

The YMCA’s online programs have been well-received, said Chief Executive Officer Brian Bearor.

“It’s been a good transition,” Bearor said Thursday. “We offer 18-20 classes a week. We’ve gotten a positive response from our members. They want us open, for sure, but they’ll take this in the meantime.”

Bearor said the local YMCA started with virtual fitness classes through Facebook Live, shortly after the YMCA facilities were closed in late March.

“Since then, we’ve branched out into our child care staff doing crafts and reading stories to the kids online,” Bearor said. “Our swim team meets virtually. We do different games to entertain kids.”

During the coronavirus shutdown under the New York PAUSE orders, the Glens Falls YMCA offered its virtual classes free to the community. Some of the classes are offered through YMCA 360, which provides online health and fitness classes from YMCAs across the country.

“Anyone anywhere can log in and take a class,” Bearor said.