YMCA finds virtual programs a success

GLENS FALLS — Two and a half months after closing its physical facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area has gone virtual.
The YMCA’s online programs have been well-received, said Chief Executive Officer Brian Bearor.
“It’s been a good transition,” Bearor said Thursday. “We offer 18-20 classes a week. We’ve gotten a positive response from our members. They want us open, for sure, but they’ll take this in the meantime.”
Bearor said the local YMCA started with virtual fitness classes through Facebook Live, shortly after the YMCA facilities were closed in late March.
“Since then, we’ve branched out into our child care staff doing crafts and reading stories to the kids online,” Bearor said. “Our swim team meets virtually. We do different games to entertain kids.”
During the coronavirus shutdown under the New York PAUSE orders, the Glens Falls YMCA offered its virtual classes free to the community. Some of the classes are offered through YMCA 360, which provides online health and fitness classes from YMCAs across the country.
“Anyone anywhere can log in and take a class,” Bearor said.
Bearor said the popular fitness classes have drawn up 700 unique views, whether live viewers or those watching the recorded class when it’s convenient.
The virtual offerings vary from exercise classes and boot-camp style high-intensity training, to yoga and active older adult classes. Sports skills classes include basketball, baseball and yard sports for younger kids.
“It’s been great not only for physical fitness, but people are glad for stress relief and mental wellness,” Bearor said, who added that the Y also offers support groups and a town hall meeting that meet virtually. “As much as it’s a health and wellness program, people just want to connect.”
Bearor said the YMCA is still trying to get clarification on when it can open its facilities. Recreation and gyms currently fall under Phase 4 of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s reopening program for the state.
“We feel very confident that we can open Y's across the state, with social distancing, disinfecting and cleaning,” Bearor said. “The community needs us.”
