Yet another Moreau Town Hall construction error discovered

MOREAU — Years after Moreau officials thought they’d discovered the last of the many construction errors at Town Hall, yet another one has reared its head.

The fire alarm must be replaced.

“I was very unhappy to learn that when the fire alarm was installed, prior to the installation, it was already obsolete,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said. “You can’t get parts for it. It’s no longer serviced by the manufacturer.”

There’s also no warranty. The system is only 8 years old. The system needed to be repaired due to an electrical problem, but because there are no parts available it must be replaced.

It is the latest in a long list of problems with construction. There was no clerk of the works watching on site every day, as there normally is on multimillion-dollar projects, and the fire system in particular has been an expensive problem since the beginning.

The fire sprinklers in the attic were installed incorrectly, leading to a flood that caused more than $150,000 in damage in 2015.

The $2.6 million Town Hall was built in 2013.