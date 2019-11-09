The year 1969 may not have been the worst in the history of Warren County, which includes bloody military battles of the 18th century and the Spanish influenza outbreak of 1918.
But it was headed to be among the top 10 or 20.
“As everyone is aware, this has not been the best year of our lives, socially speaking,” The Post-Star editorialized on Nov. 21, 1969. “Elders have not understood their young. Youth has been inclined to write the old folks off as a bad job.”
The mood turned when Walter Grishkot, the county’s publicity chief who later co-founded the Adirondack Balloon Festival, identified the towering Norway spruce in Crandall Park that Warren County would send to Washington for the National Christmas Tree.
“The tree will be the gift of the people of New York state and, specifically, the people of Warren County,” said county Board of Supervisors Chairman Earl Bump.
Wrong state, Mr. President
It was the second evergreen in five years that Warren County sent to Washington as a symbol of peace and good will.
“1964 was a very pretty tree,” Grishkot quipped in 1969, referring to the first tree that came from near Chestertown. “But this one is absolutely perfect.”
The jokes that Grishkot and local politicians told about the tree were corny.
But no one laughed when President Richard Nixon at the tree lighting ceremony mistakenly said it came from Warren County, Ohio.
The 76-foot tree, which had been growing in Crandall Park since long before World War I, would lift spirits not just locally, but around the nation and world, including in Delaware, where the truck carrying the tree parked overnight and a sign was put up: “The National Christmas Tree Slept Here.”
Warren County, like the rest of the world at the time, was divided over the Vietnam War.
In the weeks leading up to Nixon’s gaffe, before the tree was cut down, young and old, privileged and poverty-stricken, pacifists and hawks — thousands over the course of weeks — came to Crandall Park to celebrate community pride, and in the process found common ground.
Guarding the tree
The light that sprung up in Warren County in 1969 wasn’t a flickering candle, as in the age-old gospel song, but a blazing bonfire of a Christmas tree that, for about three weeks, had round-the-clock security from an “honor guard” of about 200 Adirondack Community College students.
Students took turns covering the park in shifts, said Queensbury Supervisor John Strough, an ACC freshman at the time, who took a shift one evening from 6 until about midnight.
A trailer was set up temporarily in the park so the students had a makeshift study hall, allowing them also to monitor the tree via closed circuit television. A casual atmosphere sprang up, with students and faculty gathering around camp fires in the evening for singing and conversation.
“I remember it was dark. We started some campfires,” Strough said recently.
“There aren’t too many things that we cannot discuss around a campfire,” college President Charles Eisenhart said in 1969.
“We have discussed college problems, youth problems, the operation of a college and administration-faculty-student relationships during these evening meetings, and we have achieved a frankness and understanding around that campfire that never would have been possible around a conference table,” Eisenhart continued.
“It was a tumultuous, emotional time. But regardless of your philosophical orientation, we were all there,” Strough said.
Charles Paul, president of the ACC student senate, told Glens Falls Times columnist Don Metivier in 1969: “Last month I was called a Communist and now I’m a patriot.”
On Oct. 15, Paul had led a 2.7-mile “Moratorium Day” march from the ACC campus on Bay Road to City Park in downtown, part of a national day of protest against the Vietnam War.
The world responds
News of the ACC students guarding the National Christmas Tree made its way around the world.
Allen Wheeler of San Diego, after reading about the tree in a California newspaper, mailed a dollar to help buy the students coffee.
Steven O’ Connor, a St. Mary’s Academy alumnus serving in the military in Vietnam, wrote that he read about the students in the Asian edition of Stars and Stripes, the newspaper for the military.
Edward F. Shedlick of Gaithersburg, Maryland, wrote The Post-Star: “I have designated myself as a committee of one to extend the thanks of the people of Washington area to the good folks of Glens Falls for the truly magnificent gift of the National Christmas tree.”
Children got involved in the celebration, too.
PBS stations across New York broadcast a 15- minute segment filmed in Crandall Park with Judy Cubbin’s 1st grade class from Broad Street School gathered around the tree.
“I remember everyone had new winter coats. So it must have been a cold day,” Karen Deming, one of the students, recalled recently. “We took a bus over to Crandall Park and sang, ‘Oh Christmas Tree.’”
Goodbye, tree
Finally, it came time to bid the tree farewell.
It was cut on Nov. 22.
There was a 10 a.m. dedication ceremony with music, speeches and prayer, and christening of the tree as “Christopher the National Christmas Tree,” after an original story that was read.
Miss New York Forest Queen Linda Stone helped with cutting the tree at 10:45 a.m.
Paul Hillman, of Fort Edward Express, donated use of a flatbed truck to carry the tree to D.C., and George Pierce, a member of Teamsters Local 232, drove the truck.
On Dec. 16, Nixon presided at the “Pageant of Peace” lighting ceremony, where he made the gaffe that made headlines in major metropolitan newspapers.
“Nixon, you sure know how to hurt a town,” goaded the headline in the New York Daily News.
It’s possible Nixon was confused by the noise of about 200 demonstrators who shouted “Stop the War” during the ceremony, with some demonstrators unfurling Viet Cong flags.
By 5 p.m., before the ceremony, U.S. Park Police had arrested nine people, including two clergy, for disorderly conduct, according to the National Park Service.
U.S. Rep. Carleton King, R-Saratoga Springs, who was on the platform during the ceremony, asked a Nixon aide to alert the president that he had given Warren County, Ohio, credit instead of New York, said Edward Bartholomew, who was an aide to the congressman.
“The (Nixon) aide told the congressman, ‘You don’t correct President Nixon,’” said Bartholomew.
The event brought even more publicity for Warren County the next morning, when Barbara Walters interviewed Walter Grishkot for seven-and-a-half minutes live on the “Today Show” to set the record straight.
