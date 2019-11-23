{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURY -- Four young people were hurt, two of them suffering possible broken bones, when a 16-year-old girl crashed a car on Towpath Road on Friday afternoon, according to police.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said none of the injuries appeared life-threatening after the 4:24 p.m. crash. Names of the youths involved were not released.

Police said a 16-year-old was driving north at excessive speed in a 2008 Subaru Outback when she lost control, went off the road and the car rolled over.

A 12-year-old passenger was thrown from the car and suffered a possible broken arm and internal injuries. A 14-year-old suffered a possible broken arm and back injuries, while the driver and a 17-year-old complained of back and neck pain.

The Sheriff's Office said excessive speed and driver inexperience were factors in the crash, but it remained under investigation Thursday. Police did not say if charges were anticipated.

Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Kolar and Sgt. Tim Carroll are investigating, and they were assisted at the scene by Fort Edward and Argyle rescue squads and Kingsbury Fire Department.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

