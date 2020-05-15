WWAARC plans drive-thru parades for residents

QUEENSBURY — The Warren, Washington & Albany Counties Chapter ARC is hosting its first ever drive-thru residential parades in Warren and Washington counties.
WWAARC is a nonprofit organization that supports nearly 1,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout the three counties – Warren, Washington and Albany. During the COVID-19 pandemic all of the WWAARC day service programs have been temporarily closed. The people who attend these programs have been spending the vast majority of their time inside their homes.
These parades of employees will take place on Tuesday at Warren County residences and Wednesday at Washington County residences, both will begin at 10:30 a.m. starting at the Queensbury facility on Quaker Road.
