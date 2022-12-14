WWAARC offices to open doors to public for first Winter Wonderland

QUEENSBURY — Christmas trees have been decorated by individuals supported by the Warren, Washington & Albany Counties ARC as a part of its first Winter Wonderland.

WWAARC will unveil a selection of Christmas trees on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at its administrative offices building at 436 Quaker Road, Queensbury. On Friday, a similar event will be held at the WWAARC offices in Slingerlands.

The organization works on various skills like interpersonal and motor skills with the people it supports through physical therapy and daily activities.

WWAARC Development Specialist Sherry Long spoke about the importance of the event to the individuals who put in time to create the Winter Wonderland. She said staff members have put much time and energy into the project too.

“Just today when I walked in the building, I saw some of our staff and individuals we support working together on decorating some of the trees,” she said Monday.

“We are inviting the community to stroll through our halls to attend our free family-friendly inaugural Winter Wonderland,” a WWAARC news release states. “Vote on your favorite tree while enjoying complimentary hot chocolate and candy canes will be provided, as holiday music fills the air.”

There will be 25 trees at the inaugural event in Queensbury that have been decorated by individuals supported by WWAARC.

“Much like our recent Halloween-themed scarecrow contest, our Winter Wonderland event will highlight the talent of the people we support and employees while promoting camaraderie and community engagement,” Executive Director Daniel Murray said. “We hope that our friends and neighbors will join us in celebrating the holiday season and vote for their favorite tree.”

You can also vote for your favorite Winter Wonderland tree by visiting www.wwaarc.org/trees/ from Dec. 17 to Dec. 31. Prizes will be awarded for the Most Original, Most Decorative and Most Creative from each of the two locations.

The winter event is part of a goal set by the organization to create programs that uplift employees and also bring joy to the people they serve.

“With the scarecrow project and the Winter Wonderland, we wanted to do something that would have us reach out and bring in the community to let them know we are a community neighbor and partner,” she said.

Long said that the event is perfect for getting people to gather together around the holidays and there is more meaning beyond the trees for some.

“It’s great for team building, gives a sense of camaraderie and helps the people we support with their self-confidence because they are able to show what they have done, created, or helped create,” she said. “Their faces light up when they have been able to work on the projects.”