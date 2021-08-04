Writer's novel was inspired by local woman's story

When reading contemporary murder-mysteries, he said, he sometimes starts by admiring the book's "fabulous elements" — he loves the characters, the description is great, the dialogue is snappy — but by about page 70, he is asking himself, "Now ... what's happening?"

He learned some specific rules about plots during his TV-writing years, such as "we have to meet the killer early" and "you have to care about the victim."

Killers shouldn't be be kept in the closet for half the book. Part of the thrill of reading or watching a murder-mystery is guessing who the killer is, and that fun should start early on.

Many murder-mysteries will include what Witten described as a "boo-hoo scene," when the grief of the victim's loved ones is on display. That helps us care about the plot, he said, because we want justice for the victim.

Closure never comes

Tina Curl was driven by a real-life desire for justice, but neither the 31 years that has passed since Becky's murder nor the execution of her killer has brought an emotional catharsis.

"I wish I could bring him back to life and kill him myself. I still hate that man for what he did to Becky and what he did to my life," she said.