Writer's novel was inspired by local woman's story

Tina Curl's story has been on Matt Witten's mind for more than a decade, ever since he read a Post-Star article about Curl's efforts to raise money so she could travel to South Dakota and witness the execution of her daughter's killer.
Witten, a novelist and writer for television and movies, has written a novel, "The Necklace," that will be released in September by Oceanview Publishing and has been optioned as a movie by Leonardo Dicaprio.
Before that, he will meet the woman who inspired his work.
Told on Tuesday about the book, Curl said she wants to meet Witten and plans to attend a reading and book-signing he's doing next week at Rockwell Falls library in Lake Luzerne (see box).
Witten lives in Lake Luzerne in the summers, Los Angeles the rest of the year. Curl was born in Lake Luzerne and moved back there from South Dakota after her 9-year-old daughter, Becky O'Connell, was raped and murdered in 1990 near her home in Sioux Falls.
"She'll be 41 the 10th of September," Curl said Tuesday of Becky.
Curl marks her daughter's birthday every year, going to the cemetery with her nephew and two friends and releasing balloons.
Trail to a thriller
Witten's book is fiction but starts with a protagonist, Susan Lentigo who, like Curl, is raising money to drive to the execution of the man who raped and murdered her young daughter. The story departs from Curl's after that, as Susan struggles with obstacles to reaching her destination and a suspicion the wrong man is about to be executed.
Witten originally conceived of the book differently — as a road novel in which the heroine would learn about herself while she traveled across the country. Instead, he has written a thriller, light on introspection but full of tension between Susan's rage and her confusion about what really happened.
Witten, who used to live in Saratoga Springs with his wife and two sons, wrote four novels set there, starting with "Breakfast at Madeline's" in 1998. The books are mysteries in the "light amateur sleuth" category, emphasizing humor as the non-professional sleuth gets drawn into solving crimes.
TV work
At the same time as he launched his series of Saratoga novels, Witten was hired as a writer on the TV show "Law and Order," and the family moved to Los Angeles. During the next 15 years, Witten wrote for various TV shows, including "House," "Pretty Little Liars" and "CSI: Miami."
"What's fun about it is collaborating with really brilliant people," he said of the TV work.
A group of writers — from four to 10 people — work collaboratively on shows, coming up with ideas, sketching out storylines and throwing out ideas for scenes. In the final step, one or two of the group is assigned to write the script.
The work taught him to keep his writing tight and to focus on moving the story forward, he said.
When reading contemporary murder-mysteries, he said, he sometimes starts by admiring the book's "fabulous elements" — he loves the characters, the description is great, the dialogue is snappy — but by about page 70, he is asking himself, "Now ... what's happening?"
He learned some specific rules about plots during his TV-writing years, such as "we have to meet the killer early" and "you have to care about the victim."
Killers shouldn't be be kept in the closet for half the book. Part of the thrill of reading or watching a murder-mystery is guessing who the killer is, and that fun should start early on.
Many murder-mysteries will include what Witten described as a "boo-hoo scene," when the grief of the victim's loved ones is on display. That helps us care about the plot, he said, because we want justice for the victim.
Closure never comes
Tina Curl was driven by a real-life desire for justice, but neither the 31 years that has passed since Becky's murder nor the execution of her killer has brought an emotional catharsis.
"I wish I could bring him back to life and kill him myself. I still hate that man for what he did to Becky and what he did to my life," she said.
Watching him die in South Dakota in October of 2012 helped only "a little bit," she said.
Witten had not met Curl or spoken with her before writing "The Necklace," but his portrait of Susan Lentigo captures the anger you can still hear in Curl's voice — the rage of a grieving mother.
Curl expressed curiosity about the book that was inspired by her actions, even though it follows a fictional storyline.
"I definitely want to read it," she said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star.
@trafficstatic.