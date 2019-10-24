GLENS FALLS — Cristo Demolition will start tearing down several buildings on South Street next week as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, city officials report.
Demolition will be taking place on the north side of the street, starting with the old OTB building at 51-57 South St., followed by the old Juicin' Jar at 49 South St. and the old Daily Double at 59-63 South St.
When the South Street work is done, the contractor will start demolishing the building at 17 School St., a dilapidated house. That site will eventually become a pocket park, while the razed area on South Street will be filled by a large one-story building that will host a year-round farmers market and community events.
The demolition work and site cleanup is scheduled to be done before the end of the year, according to city officials.
Residents are being asked to be careful when using the street near the demolition work.
The cost of the whole project is about $3 million, funded through a multimillion-dollar state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.
