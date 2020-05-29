Wrecked car on Rush Pond Trail is living history museum

The car was in much better shape when Strough started working on the trail about 15 years ago. Now people have visited it so often, it has rocks sitting on top and has been used for target practice.

Another abandoned car rests lower down the hill closer to Little Rush Pond.

Neither of the vehicles belonged to Strough, who said he owned a baby blue 1952 Chevy coupe, straight six, three-speed on the column. He was only 14 when he bought it for $35. He spray painted “John” on the side of it in red paint.

He eventually sold it for the same price, but never collected the $20 that was still owed to him.

Strough said he left the Rush Pond Trail car in its resting place so when people asked, he could tell them about the history of the area.

Queensbury was a pastoral world back then. It was a time when 14-year-old boys played with chainsaws and drove farm trucks. A time when daily chores were written on the refrigerator every morning. He called his friends on party lines.

“I could tell them about the airport, I could tell them about the history of the trail, I could tell them what life was like as teenagers in the early ‘60s,” he said, “because life was quite different then.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.