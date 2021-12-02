Wreaths Across America fundraiser underway

SARATOGA — Throughout the country, the Wreaths Across America program is off and running for the holiday season, including at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

A wreath can be purchased by logging onto the program's website and typing in "Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery" for the specific location. Then choose a fundraising group.

Wreaths may be sponsored for $15.

Over the last four years, every veteran laid to rest at the cemetery has been honored, thanks to the sponsoring of wreaths. As of Nov. 28, they were 2,700 wreaths away from their need of 14,100.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m., the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will stop at the McDonough Sports Complex at Hudson Valley Community College. At 10 a.m., a convoy of 14 tractor-trailers loaded with the wreaths will arrive, and a ceremony honoring veterans and military personnel featuring keynote speaker Bill Schaff, state captain for the Patriot Guard Riders, will occur at 11:15 a.m.

On Friday, Dec 17, the trucks full of wreaths will arrive into the Saratoga National Cemetery. The program is actively looking for volunteers to help pre-stage and unload the wreaths in sections throughout the cemetery starting at 8 a.m. You can check out the cemetery's support committee Facebook page for more information.

National Wreath Day will take place the following day. Wreath-laying will be done by sections. No pre-signup is required. Organizer ask that attendees follow parking signs to their section and exit the cemetery when finished to make room for the following group. There will be additional parking available for the ceremony at noon.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., wreaths will be laid from Col CW, Garden Niche and section 21.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. wreaths will be laid from Col CA, COL CB, and sections 9, 12, 14, 18, 19 and 20.

From noon to 12:30 p.m., there will be the wreath dedication ceremony at the flagpole assembly.

From 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., sections 6, 7 and 8 will have wreaths laid.

From 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., there will be wreaths laid out for sections 1, 2, and 3W.

Wreath retirement will commence on March 5 at 8 a.m.

