Wreath dedication ceremony not open to public this year
SARATOGA — This weekend's Wreaths Across America dedication ceremony at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery will not be open to the public this year because of the pandemic.

The ceremony, however, will be posted in its entirety on the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NatCemSaratoga/ by 4 p.m. Friday.

The wreath-laying will be held Saturday and is open only to a minimal number of volunteers who have pre-registered on the Wreaths Across America website. Wreaths will be honoring gravesites through March 6.

