Wounded Marine Eddie Ryan to celebrate 17th 'Alive Day' on Wednesday

LAKE GEORGE — Marine sniper Eddie Ryan was forever changed by two gunshot wounds to the head from friendly fire on April 13, 2005, on a rooftop in central Iraq, his third tour of duty in the war on terror.

His recovery continues, 17 years later.

Ryan, who has lived full time with his family in the town of Lake George for 11 years, will celebrate his 17th "Alive Day" on Wednesday at the Holiday Inn Resort in Lake George.

His father, Chris, recalled Eddie clinging to life after being shot, which occurred when a group of Marines were mistaken for the enemy.

"We celebrate as a family because we just thank God he made it," Chris said. "Even now, with a lot of determination, he struggles through each day with his strong Marine spirit and grateful attitude."

The Ryan family, originally from Ulster County, had a vacation home in Lake George before building a permanent house and relocating here in 2011 to be closer to the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany.

Eddie goes for treatment at a local physical therapy center three times a week. He lost sight in his left eye and his motor skills were damaged in the 2005 incident.

"He only has full motor skills in his left hand and arm. He keeps his (muscle) tone just from exercising and physical therapy," his father said.

Having his son one day be able to use his right arm to some degree would be "life-changing," Chris said, noting that Eddie was recently approved for occupational therapy sessions in addition to physical therapy.

Overall, "he's doing very well," Chris said of his son, now 38. "He has an indomitable spirit."

The Ryan family, along with Eddie and "all his local friends," will celebrate from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn Resort, and the event is open to the community to attend, Chris stated in a follow-up email. "There will be food for everyone and also a delicious cake donated for Eddie by the Lake George Bakery."

The Adirondack-Lake George chapter of the Leathernecks, an all-Marines motorcycle club that does a benefit ride for Eddie every year, will be at the event Wednesday.

Vinnie Crocitto, owner of the Holiday Inn Resort, was a friend of the Ryans before he purchased the hotel, Chris said. The Crocitto family is putting the Ryan family up for the night in the hotel for free.

Crocitto "would visit with his pet bulldog (the Marine mascot) when Eddie was bedridden and couldn’t really talk — to uplift his spirit," Chris said.

"It’s always so good to see friends succeed, and we thank the Crocitto family for holding this event," Chris said. "We thank their manager, Jennifer Stannard Vidnansky, for putting this all together."

