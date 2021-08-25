World's largest traveling amusement park sets up shop at Washington County Fair

If you go

Thursday is Veterans' and Children's Day. Veterans with ID pay half price ($6) for admission. Children of high school age and younger are free.

Ceremony to honor veterans, 10:30 a.m., entertainment tent 1

Youth English horse show, 11 a.m., horse arena

Craft beverages by the glass, 4 to 8 p.m., County Bounty building

Stewart’s Ice Cream Cone Giveaway, 5:30 p.m., Ag Center

Rooster-crowing contest, 6 p.m., poultry barn

Stock and superstock 4WD truck pulls, 6 p.m., motorsports arena

Our Region’s Got Talent, 7:30 p.m., entertainment tent 1

For more events and information, visit www.washingtoncountyfair.com.