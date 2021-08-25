World's largest traveling amusement park sets up shop at Washington County Fair

EASTON — For Morris Vivona, managing the Amusements of America Midway at the Washington County Fair isn’t a job.
“It’s a lifestyle,” Vivona said. “It’s the only one I’ve known.”
Vivona’s father started the company in 1939 when he bought the Ferris wheel from that year’s World’s Fair.
Vivona started working with the carnival weekends and vacations when he was 14.
Today, Vivona and his four brothers run what Guinness World Records calls the largest traveling amusement park in the world. The company is based in South Carolina and brings rides and carnival attractions to events on the East Coast, in the Midwest and north to the Canadian border.
Amusements of America has been part of the Washington County Fair since 2000, although all events were canceled last year because of the pandemic.
“We didn’t sell a single ticket in 2020,” Vivona said. “We got limited help from the government. The programs weren’t set up for businesses like ours.”
The help they did receive “was appreciated,” and the company pulled through.
The year’s pause had consequences. When rides sit idle for long periods, the machinery deteriorates, Vivona said.
“It took several months to get everything up to our standards,” he said. Plus, “there’s a big labor shortage everywhere. That’s still a problem."
The midway, with its rides and amusements, games of chance and skill, and food and drink vendors, is dotted with COVID prevention reminders and hand-washing stations.
“It’s up to patrons what they want to do,” Vivona said.
The company has more than one division on the road at one time, each with a selection of its more than 100 rides and attractions.
Rides are categorized as kiddie, family, spectacular, and thrill, and rated from low to aggressive thrill.
Kiddie rides are meant for small children —adults won’t fit. Family rides like the carousel and Ferris wheel can take groups of adults with children. Spectacular rides like Pharaoh’s Fury are extra large or unique.
Thrill rides like Chaos or the Scrambler may be high speed, high altitude or change directions frequently. They’re popular with teenagers, Vivona said.
People who would rather not be swung around in circles can make their way through the fun houses or try their hands at the games of skill and chance. The booths have plenty of prizes for everyone to take home.
The rides are inspected by state officials, and Amusements of America’s staff does its own safety check every day before the fair opens, Vivona said.
“This is our 21st year at the Washington County Fair and I’m happy to say that our safety record is impeccable,” Vivona said.
All those rides and lights take a lot of power. Amusements of America brings five diesel generators, capable of producing 2,000 kilowatts.
The 2021 season has been “great,” Vivona said.
“The crowds are big. People are eager to get out,” she said.
His own favorite ride? “The traditional Ferris wheel,” which is at the fairgrounds, Vivona said.
On a recent morning, eager youngsters and adults were lined up to buy ride tickets as soon as the ticket booths opened at 11:30 a.m. Rides start around noon and end at 11 p.m.
Meghan Mensler was supervising a group of boys from the Ballston Area Community Center’s summer travel program for kids ages 10 to 14.
“We come here every year,” Mensler said. “We love coming to this fair.”
Brady and Collin liked the Sizzler (Mensler asked that their last names not be used). James was a fan of Zero Gravity and Chaos.
“Anything that’s fast and spins and goes really high!” one boy said enthusiastically.
Kristen Culver and Jeannine Cary, both of Greenwich, had brought six children with them and were expecting to meet up with two more.
“The kids are really looking forward to Chaos,” Culver said. “My son likes Crazy Dance.”
Culver said she’d been coming to the fair “ever since I was a little kid.”
Her favorite ride was the Zipper, and she was disappointed not to see it on the fairgrounds.
Cary liked the Ferris wheel.
“I like to go on at least once (at night) to look at the lights,” she said.
The most feared ride, she added, is the Drop: “Everyone wants to ride it but they’re afraid to get on.”
Descriptions of the rides are www.amusementsofamerica.com, although the website doesn’t specify which rides are at which events. All rides have minimum height requirements, and some have maximums. Parents are advised to use their judgment about which rides are best suited for their children.