World's Largest Garage Sale returns

Last year’s installment was canceled due to safety concerns brought on by the pandemic, and though the region has seen an uptick in cases in recent months, those that packed the sidewalks didn’t seem to be too concerned about the virus that has now killed more than 700,000 Americans.

A vast majority of those in attendance did not wear face masks, even while standing in long lines for one of the dozens of food vendors, or shopping in close proximity under the various tents.

The risk of infection is far less when outdoors, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all individuals wear a mask if at least 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained between parties.

But after spending more than a year and half of being hunkered down, people were ready to get back out.

"I wouldn't have even thought about doing something like this last year," said John Noerr, an account manager for CaptionCall, a phone service for those who are hard of hearing.

Noerr said it was his first time attending the sale and he had managed to sign up just four new customers, but believes his efforts will pay off as word of his service circulates through the crowd.