World's Largest Garage Sale returns

WARRENSBURG — The World’s Largest Garage Sale didn’t miss a beat despite a yearlong hiatus brought on by the pandemic.
Thousands flooded town sidewalks on Saturday, weaving in and out of the hundreds of booths that began popping up along on Route 9 just north of Exit 23 of the Northway and extended well beyond Oscar’s Smokehouse.
The event officially returned on Friday and is scheduled to run through Sunday.
Parking was hard to come by and traffic moved at a snail’s pace as pedestrians cut across the normally speedy Main Street corridor in search of antiques and collectibles, toys and tools, and just about everything in between.
For Kristen Ruby, the event’s return was a welcome sight.
She and her family have been making the trek north from Guilderland every year for the past 35 years. They typically camp nearby and spend time in Lake George and enjoy the early fall foliage in between shopping.
Ruby, who was on the hunt for glass items and antiques, said she made the trip up last year to peruse the dozens of sales residents had put on during what would have been garage sale weekend, but it just wasn’t the same.
“I came last year, too, and they still had back-street sales, but it’s nice to be back to pretty much normal this year,” she said.
Last year’s installment was canceled due to safety concerns brought on by the pandemic, and though the region has seen an uptick in cases in recent months, those that packed the sidewalks didn’t seem to be too concerned about the virus that has now killed more than 700,000 Americans.
A vast majority of those in attendance did not wear face masks, even while standing in long lines for one of the dozens of food vendors, or shopping in close proximity under the various tents.
The risk of infection is far less when outdoors, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all individuals wear a mask if at least 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained between parties.
But after spending more than a year and half of being hunkered down, people were ready to get back out.
"I wouldn't have even thought about doing something like this last year," said John Noerr, an account manager for CaptionCall, a phone service for those who are hard of hearing.
Noerr said it was his first time attending the sale and he had managed to sign up just four new customers, but believes his efforts will pay off as word of his service circulates through the crowd.
Elsewhere, Nancy Plagge, who was attending the sale for the first time while visiting family from Missouri, said she was impressed by the event's atmosphere.
Though she wasn't looking for anything in particular, Plagge said she walked away with a sense of community, having noticed groups of individuals catching up along the sidewalk and engaging in friendly banter with vendors.
"It kind of makes it feel like everybody's family here. A lot of them, I'm sure, are returnees but it's fun," she said.
Susan Marinaro agreed.
She's been making the trip from New Jersey to help her daughter sell an assortment of socks and bedding at the sale for the past five installments of the event.
Prior to coming to the sale, the Lake George area was something she never new existed, Marinaro said.
But now that's she discovered it, she plans to keep coming back.
"It's not even the money, it's just the fun and the comraderie," Marinaro said. "The people in this area — from the hotel to the other markets, the people that shop — I haven't met one nasty or rude person. So nice, so friendly. That's all I can say. It's a great area. I love it."
