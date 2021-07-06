World Awareness Children's Museum set to reopen Saturday

GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will hold a grand reopening celebration Saturday, welcoming visitors back after 481 days closed to the public because of the pandemic.
The museum on Warren Street will be open for general admission on weekends-only in July, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning Saturday.
In August, the museum will resume weekday and weekend general admission hours: Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance at http://wacm.ticketleap.com.
Social distancing must be practiced by visitors within the museum space, according to a news release. All visitors 3 years old and older must wear a face mask while in the building. A short health survey as well as a temperature check will be completed upon entering.
This Saturday and Sunday, as well as July 17-18, will be “pay what you can” admission days. Admission beyond those dates will be regular price: $5 per person, with children under 3 free.
“We know the pandemic has affected all of us differently, and we do not want cost to be a barrier for families who would like to enjoy the museum after our temporary closure,” explains Bethanie Muska Lawrence, the museum’s executive director. “Everyone at the museum is eager to have children back in our building, bringing life back into our exploration space.”
All guests on July 10 will get a free museum balloon and other free goodies, as well as a chance to win a free year-long family level membership. The reopening celebration is sponsored Associates of Glens Falls Insurance.
The nonprofit World Awareness Children’s Museum has been a New York State Designated Charter Museum since 1995. Its collection includes pieces from 140 countries including more than 8,000 artifacts (fashion, musical instruments, dolls, toys and other objects) as well as more than 7,000 pieces of international children’s art.
For more information, visit www.worldchildrensmuseum.org.