World Awareness Children's Museum reopens following pandemic-induced closure

GLENS FALLS — Leiryn Crandall was full of excitement on Saturday as she guided her mother through the various interactive exhibits inside the World Awareness Children’s Museum for the first time in nearly 500 days.

Crandall and her mother, Gabrielle Carpenter, were among the first through the museum’s reopened doors following its pandemic-induced closure. They were eager to explore the numerous displays that offer children a hands-on opportunity to learn of different cultures in a way that’s far more appealing than in school, according to 12-year-old Crandall.

“I think it’s awesome and I think it’s a fun way to learn,” she said. “It’s not boring like history class.”

It didn’t take long for the more than 90 people who pre-registered to tour the museum to begin filing through its doors. Within minutes, children of all ages were leading their smiling parents from one exhibit to the next.

Just as happy was Executive Director Bethanie Lawrence, who said the museum plays a critical role in the community.

“I think we definitely fill a need in the community,” she said. “In this area especially, there isn’t a lot of diversity, so we give the opportunity to teach children about things they probably wouldn’t see.”