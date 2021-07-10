World Awareness Children's Museum reopens following pandemic-induced closure

GLENS FALLS — Leiryn Crandall was full of excitement on Saturday as she guided her mother through the various interactive exhibits inside the World Awareness Children’s Museum for the first time in nearly 500 days.
Crandall and her mother, Gabrielle Carpenter, were among the first through the museum’s reopened doors following its pandemic-induced closure. They were eager to explore the numerous displays that offer children a hands-on opportunity to learn of different cultures in a way that’s far more appealing than in school, according to 12-year-old Crandall.
“I think it’s awesome and I think it’s a fun way to learn,” she said. “It’s not boring like history class.”
It didn’t take long for the more than 90 people who pre-registered to tour the museum to begin filing through its doors. Within minutes, children of all ages were leading their smiling parents from one exhibit to the next.
Just as happy was Executive Director Bethanie Lawrence, who said the museum plays a critical role in the community.
“I think we definitely fill a need in the community,” she said. “In this area especially, there isn’t a lot of diversity, so we give the opportunity to teach children about things they probably wouldn’t see.”
Staff opted to keep the museum closed for the past 16 months over concerns the interactive displays would lead to transmission of the virus. A few workshops with limited attendance were held throughout the year, and a camp program was launched for the first time last summer as a way to keep children engaged.
But with most of the state’s pandemic-related now lifted, Lawrence is hoping children can begin learning within the museum once again.
A new Thailand exhibit has been added, which provides an opportunity to learn about the animals and culture of the country, and most of the museum's previous displays are also still available for viewing, Lawrence said.
Masks are required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, and stringent cleaning protocols are in place as an added layer of safety since most children are still not eligible to receive the vaccines.
Meanwhile, children were eager to explore the museum, sometimes leaving their parents behind as they moved from one exhibit to the next.
“They were so excited on our way here,” one parent told staff as her two children rushed to check out the latest exhibit.
For Carpenter, a day at the museum means more than just a good time with her daughter.
“It’s such a fun and interesting place for children to learn about different cultures,” she said. “It’s so non-threatening and I think they learn a lot without realizing it.”
Elsewhere, Lindsay Cameron and her 4-year-old son, Landon, agreed. The pair toured the museum for the first time with Lindsay’s mother, Jean Comstock, and were impressed by what they saw.
Landon's face mask hid his obvious smile as he talked about playing with the toy trains while he toiled with the string of the balloon he received after finishing his tour.
The family already had plans to return.
“They put a lot of work and thought into it. The displays were just beautiful,” Comstock said.
The World Awareness Children’s Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays in July from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum will switch to Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning in August.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.