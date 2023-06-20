GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will be hosting two summer camps this year, starting with their Amazing Race Camp, running July 24-28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

During this program, children will travel with their team to different places in downtown Glens Falls (all within walking distance of the museum) while learning about the world and participating in team challenges. This camp session is appropriate for children entering third grade through sixth grade.

The museum’s second program, Pirate Adventure Camp, will run Aug. 14-18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. During this program, children will follow a treasure map and learn about different countries with the museum’s art, exhibits, and wherever ‘x’ marks the spot! This camp session is appropriate for children going into Pre-K through 2nd grade.

Both programs are $225 per child per week for museum members and $250 per child per week for not-yet-members. Children must bring their own snacks, lunch, and beverages to camp each day. Parents interested in signing their child up can call the museum at 518-793-2773, email info@worldchildrensmuseum.org or visit wacm.ticketleap.com to register today.

Families can also sign-up for WACM’s delicious Challah Taste & Make event on Thursday, June 29 at 1 p.m. Kids will be able to taste challah bread and then braid their own challah to take home and bake! Workshop is $2 per person plus admission Members attend for free. Visit wacm.ticketleap.com to register. This event requires pre-registration and is limited to 10 people.