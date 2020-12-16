Worksites a trouble spot for coronavirus spread

Warren County reported 23 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, and tracers suspect many people got infected at work.
Of the 23 cases, 14 cases have an “undetermined” source, Health Services said.
Contact tracers suspect that “a number of those cases” were caught at worksites. Two others were definitely caught at worksites, and the others were connected to contact with an infected household member, family member or acquaintance.
In the spring, when the virus was not spreading widely in the region, most worksites were closed. Now, most are open, and Health Services has repeatedly warned that workers are not taking full precautions. Among the problem spots are lunch rooms and break rooms, where people are sometimes not social distancing or keeping their masks on.
Support Local Journalism
The virus is spreading locally much more now than it has ever before.
In the last 10 weeks, there have been more cases locally than there were in the previous seven months. There have been 372 cases and multiple hospitalizations since Oct. 1, compared with 351 cases from March through September.
“You have to assume that people you encounter out in public have COVID-19,” Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said in a news release. “Please be careful and take precautions to protect yourself when you’re with anybody who doesn’t live in your immediate household.”
Currently, 117 people are ill, four of whom are hospitalized. Two are in critical condition. This is an improvement from Tuesday, when five people were hospitalized.
The Capital Region’s percent of people hospitalized has slowly crept up in the last four days. In the region, 27% of beds were available on Dec. 10. That has fallen to 25%. But no hospital is overwhelmed. As of Tuesday, 306 people were hospitalized in the region, which is 0.03% of the region’s population. Previously, 0.02% of the population was hospitalized.
Officials are watching these slight changes closely because the virus spreads exponentially. That means that a slight growth in hospitalizations can suddenly double.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Updated
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's gives an COVID-19 update
-
SUNY Adirondack's campus cautiously comes alive as college begins fall semester
-
Students return to class under new COVID-19 guidelines
- 330 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.