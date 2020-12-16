Worksites a trouble spot for coronavirus spread

Warren County reported 23 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, and tracers suspect many people got infected at work.

Of the 23 cases, 14 cases have an “undetermined” source, Health Services said.

Contact tracers suspect that “a number of those cases” were caught at worksites. Two others were definitely caught at worksites, and the others were connected to contact with an infected household member, family member or acquaintance.

In the spring, when the virus was not spreading widely in the region, most worksites were closed. Now, most are open, and Health Services has repeatedly warned that workers are not taking full precautions. Among the problem spots are lunch rooms and break rooms, where people are sometimes not social distancing or keeping their masks on.

The virus is spreading locally much more now than it has ever before.

In the last 10 weeks, there have been more cases locally than there were in the previous seven months. There have been 372 cases and multiple hospitalizations since Oct. 1, compared with 351 cases from March through September.