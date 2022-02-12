 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Workshop being held to discuss proposed lighting law in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Common Council Building and Codes committee will hold a workshop on Wednesday to discuss the proposed lighting law.

The workshop will start at 6 p.m. and commence from the Mayor's Conference Room on the second floor of City Hall. 

The purpose of the law is to reduce instances of light spilling off people's properties. The law would create Chapter 129 in the city code, setting minimum standards and responsibilities for property owners and residents. If the law passes and there is lighting that is not in compliance, it will need to be replaced, changed or removed by the resident.

