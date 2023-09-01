As Labor Day approaches, Lake George stands at the forefront of a workforce housing battle.

Back in March, the Lake Champlain - Lake George Regional Planning Board released a Comprehensive Housing Study identifying five issues that work in unison to create a housing crisis: dramatic housing price increases; growth of short term rentals; low production of housing; a labor shortage; and a mismatch of regional wages, or in other words, an affordability gap.

“The problem is generations, decades in the making,” Warren County Economic Development Corporation President Jim Siplon warned in a recent interview.

“We have an acute housing need because we are an aging workforce and population—one of the oldest in the country. The ability for us to operate communities that work and economies that work is predicated on our ability to bring new residents in so that we can rejuvenate our workforce. The challenge of our day is how to say yes to the right number of people and how best to accommodate them and integrate them,” Siplon said. As the EDC director, he has been talking about the housing crunch for at least two years.

Dan Barusch, Director of Planning and Zoning for the Town of Lake George, has been seeing the trend, too.

“We have several ‘irons in the fire’ in regards to workforce housing endeavors, including looking at big and small third party management companies to come into town to assist with creating new housing and managing it,” Barusch said.

Siplon praised Barusch for his forward-thinking when it comes to housing.

“He’s a really smart guy who’s been deep into this for a number of years,” Siplon said of Barusch. “Lake George has done more thoughtful work around their town planning and the development they’ve been able to encourage through zoning changes. He’s a big part of that.”

To start, Barusch intends to complete an inspection program for existing housing to ensure certain standards are met. Barusch is also hopeful the town will receive an investment of several million dollars from the Downton Revitalization Initiative for a J1 workforce housing project at Harbor Motel that could potentially accommodate around 300 international student workers for the summer.

Barusch has his eye on big picture items, as well, like establishing a County Housing Authority or Housing Trust Fund, to help provide funding to lower-income families for affordable housing.

The Town of Lake George — Barusch is the head of planning for both the town and village — is also looking into how the short term rental market is impacting housing availability in the region. As more people turn their homes into rentals, the more the town loses from the housing stock. Plus, 95% of STRs are used by vacationers, not workers, Barusch said.

While short term rentals are a source of concern, Siplon doesn’t see the issue of STRs as the source of all housing woes.

“We need to understand the short term rental impact, but getting rid of that in itself would not solve the problem,” he said.

“The vast majority of Airbnb’s are seasonal properties or lake adjacent. Their assessed value is very high relative to the needs of the workforce. Even if every Airbnb was released, many of these would not be the kind of housing that would help re-invigorate our workforce, finding places for teachers and emergency workers—the bedrock of the community,” Siplon said.

There have been discussions whether we could create a pool of potential capital, similar to a first time homeowner’s program, but more targeted—to develop housing that was central to a hamlet and designed with the intent to attract younger families into the workforce, Siplon said.

In other words, incentivize new homeowners with startup capital that could reduce the burden on them. “I don’t know whether that’s doable or not, but we’re certainly researching that,” Siplon added.

State and federal grant money are worth going after, but Siplon maintains that the county cannot be too reliant on receiving those funds.

“If those funds are available you want to figure out how to leverage them. However, we will not fix this with one grant application or one development. It’s going to take years of concerted, consistent, well-orchestrated discussion within a community to make an impact,” Siplon said.

In the coming weeks, the Town of Lake George will finalize a Workforce Housing Market Study with Camoin Associates that will be made available to the public. The study includes an in-depth analysis of the seasonal workforce, general housing and economic analysis, and to better understand how "short" the town is in terms of available housing units, Barusch said.