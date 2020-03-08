Workers without sick leave are 'praying to God' they don't get COVID-19

“We do have it. We’d get paid for a week,” she said.

But even with five days of sick pay, many workers said they wouldn’t have enough savings to last out a 14-day quarantine or stay at home through a an illness of several weeks.

“I don’t know what I’d do. Struggle,” Arcuri said. “I would just struggle.”

In Saratoga County, Public Health Services had already overseen the quarantine of 16 people as of Friday. All of them had returned from a trip abroad to an area where the virus is spreading. They were all able to work from home during their quarantine. Public Health delivered groceries to one family, leaving the food on the doorstep to respect the quarantine.

The department is preparing for the possibility of helping people who can't work from home and need financial help during a quarantine.

"I don't want to make promises I can't keep," said Saratoga County Public Health Director Cathi Duncan. "We're going to help them as much as we can."

On Saturday, officials confirmed two COVID-19 cases in Saratoga County, including one invlving a pharmacist who works at CVS Pharmacy on Main Street in Queensbury.