Workers focusing on waterline leak on Route 40 in Argyle

ARGYLE — Village workers are trying to identify and repair a leak in the main waterline on state Route 40 (south) in the area of the Verizon telephone building, officials said in a Thursday morning news release.
As repairs are completed, users' water supply will be interrupted, officials said.
Upon completion of the repairs, a boil water order may be issued.
A notification message was sent to area residents by the Washington County Department of Public Safety using NY-Alert. To receive notifications, sign up at alert.ny.gov.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.