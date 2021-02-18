 Skip to main content
Workers focusing on waterline leak on Route 40 in Argyle
ARGYLE — Village workers are trying to identify and repair a leak in the main waterline on state Route 40 (south) in the area of the Verizon telephone building, officials said in a Thursday morning news release. 

As repairs are completed, users' water supply will be interrupted, officials said. 

Upon completion of the repairs, a boil water order may be issued.

A notification message was sent to area residents by the Washington County Department of Public Safety using NY-Alert. To receive notifications, sign up at alert.ny.gov.

