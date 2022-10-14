Worker injured during Glens Falls paving job

GLENS FALLS — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the injury of a construction worker during a paving job on Warren Street.

The incident took place on Oct. 6 at about 5:15 p.m. An employee of the D.A. Collins Construction Co. was injured while cleaning or maintaining a machine on Warren Street, according to OSHA.

The worker reportedly became stuck in the machine. Glens Falls firefighters responded to free the worker from the machine, according to a post on the Glens Falls Fire Department Local 2230 Facebook page.

OSHA declined to discuss specifics of the injury. The investigation will determine whether or not there were any violations of workplace safety standards in connection with this incident. The agency has up to 6 months to complete an inspection.

Other agencies dispatched to the scene were Bay Ridge EMS and South Queensbury Fire Department. In addition, a Glens Falls Hospital doctor and nurses responded to the scene to assist with medical care, according to the Facebook post.

West Glens Falls and Bay Ridge Fire also provided assistance.