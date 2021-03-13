Work to vaccinate Glens Falls Housing Authority residents continues

But things have moved a bit slower in Washington County, she said.

The county has declined requests to host an in-house clinic for residents living at Earl Towers, making efforts to get residents vaccinated a bit more challenging.

The county runs its vaccination clinics at its Burgoyne Avenue facility in nearby Fort Edward and is “pretty adamant” about the location, Kory said.

Still, staff have found a way to get residents vaccinated, handling transportation and making appointments for those who don’t have access to a computer or are uncertain about the process.

“Last week we all ponied up to a desktop, so when they opened the list we were able to get 20 individuals vaccinated, so that was great,” Kory said.

But some residents have taken it upon themselves to schedule appointments or get their names on a waiting list, which has helped take some of the burden off of staff, Kory said.

She added the community has helped since the beginning, which has made the process far easier than expected.

“Folks are looking out for us and that’s a good feeling,” Kory said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

