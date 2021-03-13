Work to vaccinate Glens Falls Housing Authority residents continues

GLENS FALLS — Residents of the Glens Falls Housing Authority’s two city high-rises received a surprise this past week.
Members of the Glens Falls Fire Department paid a visit to the Housing Authority’s two facilities in the city — Cronin High Rise and Stichman Towers — and delivered the final doses of the coronavirus vaccine to residents age 65 and older.
“It was a nice surprise. We were thrilled when they called on Friday and were here on Monday,” said Cherie Kory, the Housing Authority’s executive director.
Warren County Public Health has hosted a number of in-house clinics for Housing Authority residents in recent weeks, but with vaccine doses become more widely available, efforts are ramping up even further.
Kory said 94 residents aged 65 and older have been fully vaccinated against the virus throughout the Housing Authority’s three high-rises, which also includes Earl Towers in Hudson Falls.
She added there were several residents who declined to be vaccinated, citing skepticism over the vaccine’s safety.
The Housing Authority is currently home to 240 residents, which consists of seniors age 62 and older and those living with disabilities above the age of 55.
Staff at the Housing Authority have also been reaching out to local health departments about setting up appointments for homebound residents, which are expected to be taken care of in the coming weeks, Kory said.
But things have moved a bit slower in Washington County, she said.
The county has declined requests to host an in-house clinic for residents living at Earl Towers, making efforts to get residents vaccinated a bit more challenging.
The county runs its vaccination clinics at its Burgoyne Avenue facility in nearby Fort Edward and is “pretty adamant” about the location, Kory said.
Still, staff have found a way to get residents vaccinated, handling transportation and making appointments for those who don’t have access to a computer or are uncertain about the process.
“Last week we all ponied up to a desktop, so when they opened the list we were able to get 20 individuals vaccinated, so that was great,” Kory said.
But some residents have taken it upon themselves to schedule appointments or get their names on a waiting list, which has helped take some of the burden off of staff, Kory said.
She added the community has helped since the beginning, which has made the process far easier than expected.
“Folks are looking out for us and that’s a good feeling,” Kory said.
