Work to enhance Crandall Park ongoing

A 35-foot splash pad is expected to be installed in the months ahead, and volunteer crews have been busy clearing portions of the woods off Fire Road to make room for an 18-hole disc golf course.

Hogan said the installation of the splash pad may happen as early as this year, but that all depends on the weather and when the necessary parts arrive. The installation requires the pouring of a large concrete slab, which needs warm temperatures to cure.

But the pad will be operational by the spring, Hogan said.

“The installers are ready to go, but it depends on when the parts come in,” she said.

The $70,000 project was funded in large part by $50,000 in grants from the Charlie Wood Foundation. An additional $20,000 was raised by the Beautification Committee, and the concrete needed to complete the project was donated.

Elsewhere in the park, volunteers have been working to clear brush to make room for an 18-hole disc golf course.

The course was designed by two volunteers earlier this year, and a group of “disc-golf enthusiasts” have already completed clearing five target areas, Hogan said.

The project was made possible by a $10,000 grant from Stewart’s Corp.