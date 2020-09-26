Work to enhance Crandall Park ongoing

GLENS FALLS — With construction on a series of new play courts in Crandall Park now complete, attention has shifted to further enhancing the park by installing a splash pad and disc golf course in the months ahead.
The four new pickleball courts and two tennis courts have been popular with locals since construction on the project wrapped earlier this month, said Elizabeth Little Hogan, the president of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, the volunteer group that oversaw the project.
“The courts have been packed,” she said.
Hogan said the city is waiting to install backboards on the two basketball courts, also completed as part of the project, due to state restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Basketball is considered a “high-risk” sport under state guidelines. Pickleball and tennis are considered low- to moderate-risk, depending on the number of participants.
The project was funded by a $350,000 reimbursement grant from the state and $150,000 in private funds raised by the Beautification Committee. Energy-efficient LED lighting has also been installed around the courts, and two sets of bleachers will soon be installed along Fire Road.
The courts are open daily until 10 p.m.
But work to improve the park is ongoing, Hogan said.
A 35-foot splash pad is expected to be installed in the months ahead, and volunteer crews have been busy clearing portions of the woods off Fire Road to make room for an 18-hole disc golf course.
Hogan said the installation of the splash pad may happen as early as this year, but that all depends on the weather and when the necessary parts arrive. The installation requires the pouring of a large concrete slab, which needs warm temperatures to cure.
But the pad will be operational by the spring, Hogan said.
“The installers are ready to go, but it depends on when the parts come in,” she said.
The $70,000 project was funded in large part by $50,000 in grants from the Charlie Wood Foundation. An additional $20,000 was raised by the Beautification Committee, and the concrete needed to complete the project was donated.
Elsewhere in the park, volunteers have been working to clear brush to make room for an 18-hole disc golf course.
The course was designed by two volunteers earlier this year, and a group of “disc-golf enthusiasts” have already completed clearing five target areas, Hogan said.
The project was made possible by a $10,000 grant from Stewart’s Corp.
But work on the project likely won’t be completed until next year.
In addition to clearing additional target areas, tee pads must be installed and signage that will direct players must be ordered. Hogan said she is working to find a place to store the targets until they can be installed.
Volunteers are already talking about possibly hosting tournaments at the course once it opens next year, Hogan said. She noted, however, that anyone with a Frisbee can play the sport.
“I think we’re going to get a lot of people coming to Glens Falls just to play disc golf,” Hogan said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.