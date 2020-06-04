Work starts on bridges in Washington County; Closures, detours posted

The bridges of Washington County are getting an overhaul.
Two bridges in southern Washington County are closed for repairs and replacement until further notice and a third will be reduced to eastbound traffic only for work in Whitehall.
- The Dr. Johnson Bridge on county Route 64 over the Batten Kill in the towns of Jackson and Salem between Sutherland Road and to county Route 61 will be closed for repairs. Work started on Monday.
- The bridge on county Route 59A over the Wampecack Creek in Cambridge is closed between county Route 74 to county Route 59. The bridge is closed for replacement. A detour has been posted.
- The state DOT announced starting Monday, June 8 the Saunders Street bridge over the Champlain Canal in the village of Whitehall will be temporarily closed to westbound traffic for approximately 8 weeks. Detours have been posted in the area.
Drivers are encouraged to travel slowly and safely around the area as highway crews work to repair our bridges and roads.
