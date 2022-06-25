"Words cannot describe" Lake George graduation

LAKE GEORGE — Anita Preuss, a member of the Lake George Class of 2022 Honors Group, said that words couldn’t paint the picture of what she and her fellow classmates went through to make it to graduation on Saturday.

She said that elementary school is a great way to start the journey, and she wouldn’t mind bringing something from those days to high school.

“Personally, I think if we still had recess and nap time in high school it would of made the journey a great deal easier,” she said as her fellow graduates and attending families laughed.

But Preuss said that her younger self could never have imagined what she would end up going through along the way to graduating from high school.

She said that words couldn’t describe what they faced during what she was told would be “the best years” of her life.

“Never did I see myself spending part of my high school career online in my bedroom, or unable to sit together at tables during lunch,” Preuss said.

She said that the district did a great job bringing them back to in-person learning, but fears still lingered for her. She said there was a fear of going back to school after enjoying being home so much, and a fear of interacting with people and accidentally getting a loved one sick.

Preuss said that their high school years were filled with those fears and uncertainty.

Another fear that presented itself to Preuss and her fellow graduates came with the news of school shootings throughout the nation.

Preuss said that thinking about a student the same age as oneself not making it home one day is “mentally taxing.”

“Yet we faced these fears together and came to school despite these fears,” she said.

Preuss was one of 67 graduates from the Class of 2022 that the Lake George Central School District honored in a ceremony on Saturday.

Members of the school’s Honors Group spoke to their fellow graduates and their families about the ceremony’s theme: “Words cannot describe.”

Graduations serve as a time to celebrate accomplishments and look ahead to the future.

Ryan Quirk, member of the Lake George Class of 2022 Honors Group, said that graduations are also the perfect time to look back and reflect on past memories made along the way.

He said he was able to look back on the days he would spend after school practicing for Future Business Leaders of America competitions. Quirk would go on to qualify for the national competition in San Antonio, Texas.

“That taught me the life lesson that hard work pays off,” he said.

He was also able to fondly reminisce about his time running the 400 meter relay for the school’s track and field team, earning a spot in the state qualifier races.

Then a week later he said that he ran the same race, but was destroyed by the competition.

He urged his fellow classmates to take time during the ceremony to reflect on the many memories that brought them all to that gymnasium.

“Most of all, take a deep sigh of relief and think to yourselves: you made it,” Quirk said. “Not only that, you conquered it, and now you get to move on in life and take all of these wonderful memories with you.”

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.