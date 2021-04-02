Word of Life Bible Institute facing COVID cluster

Word of Life Bible Institute, near Chester, has quarantined 78 students amid a COVID cluster of 12 cases in two days.

The college in the hamlet of Pottersville is nearly out of rooms for quarantined students, with just two rooms left, according to the state schools “COVID report card” database.

Warren County Health Services referred questions to the college. College officials did not answer a call, and their voicemail said they were closed until January.

Typically, the school has 497 undergraduate students. It is a non-denominational Christian school that offers one- and two-year programs.

The college’s safety plan including allowing groups of eight students to sit together to eat meals, but requires masks at all other gatherings.

Vaccine update

As of Friday, five out of 16,339 Warren County residents who were fully vaccinated have tested positive for coronavirus. None are seriously ill. The residents had Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and were beyond their two-week waiting period after the second dose.

The infection rate falls well within the predicted 94% to 95% efficacy of those vaccines.

Thursday’s statistics