Word of Life Bible Institute facing COVID cluster

Word of Life Bible Institute, near Chester, has quarantined 78 students amid a COVID cluster of 12 cases in two days.
The college in the hamlet of Pottersville is nearly out of rooms for quarantined students, with just two rooms left, according to the state schools “COVID report card” database.
Warren County Health Services referred questions to the college. College officials did not answer a call, and their voicemail said they were closed until January.
Typically, the school has 497 undergraduate students. It is a non-denominational Christian school that offers one- and two-year programs.
The college’s safety plan including allowing groups of eight students to sit together to eat meals, but requires masks at all other gatherings.
Vaccine update
As of Friday, five out of 16,339 Warren County residents who were fully vaccinated have tested positive for coronavirus. None are seriously ill. The residents had Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and were beyond their two-week waiting period after the second dose.
The infection rate falls well within the predicted 94% to 95% efficacy of those vaccines.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 18 new cases, for a total of 3,065 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. One of the new cases is a resident in a nursing home. The county also reported 19 additional recoveries, for a total of 2,850 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 149 people are ill, including eight who are hospitalized with a moderate illness, the same as Thursday. Another resident is moderately ill but not hospitalized.
- Washington County reported Thursday’s statistics: eight new cases, for a total of 2,378 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 14 recoveries, for a total of 2,241 recoveries. There were 99 people ill and two people were hospitalized, the same number as Wednesday.
- Saratoga County reported one death, a resident of the village of Corinth, for a total of 156 deaths in the county since the pandemic began. The county also reported 84 new cases, for a total of 13,533 confirmed cases. The county also reported 16 recoveries, for a total of 12,891 recoveries. There are 486 people currently ill and 16 are hospitalized, two fewer than Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one village of Corinth resident (for a total of five), two Moreau residents (for a total of 47), one Northumberland resident (for a total of eight), one town of Saratoga resident (for a total of eight), two South Glens Falls residents (for a total of seven) and two Wilton residents (for a total of 56).
- Still ill: nine town of Corinth residents, four village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 45 Moreau residents, seven Northumberland residents, seven town of Saratoga residents, five Schuylerville residents, five South Glens Falls residents and 54 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: none.
- Essex County reported four new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 11 coronavirus patients, the same as Thursday. No one is in intensive care and three patients are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 17 coronavirus patients, four more than Thursday.
On Thursday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 252 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3.8%, which increased the weekly average to 3.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 3.1%, which increased the weekly average to 3.1%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 3.1%, which increased the weekly average to 1.7%.
- Statewide, 7,787 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 3.02%. A total of 4,540 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday and 63 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.