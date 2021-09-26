Wool and Arts Festival continues Sunday at fairgrounds

EASTON — The Adirondack Wool & Arts Festival was busy Saturday as shoppers and vendors ventured out after a much smaller festival in 2020.

Fiber artist Nan Travers thought this was her ninth year at the event.

“I skipped last year,” she said. “It was just a little too soon.”

Travers, owner of Woodside Pond Studios in Middle Grove, was selling hand-dyed fabrics and scarves, felting supplies and scissors, and printed fabrics and notecards made by laying leaves on a prepared surface and steaming them until the leaves’ pigments permeate the fabric.

“The technique has been around for quite a long time in the world of natural dyes,” Travers said. Her friend Barbara Ryan was helping by demonstrating wet felting. The felt would be bonded to silk for a lush dimpled texture.

David Shepherd had driven 10 hours from Ohio with his handcrafted wooden fiber tools, from spindles to looms to swifts, which wind skeins of yarn into easier-to-handle balls.

“This has always been one of my best shows,” Shepherd said.