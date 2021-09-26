Wool and Arts Festival continues Sunday at fairgrounds

EASTON — The Adirondack Wool & Arts Festival was busy Saturday as shoppers and vendors ventured out after a much smaller festival in 2020.
Fiber artist Nan Travers thought this was her ninth year at the event.
“I skipped last year,” she said. “It was just a little too soon.”
Travers, owner of Woodside Pond Studios in Middle Grove, was selling hand-dyed fabrics and scarves, felting supplies and scissors, and printed fabrics and notecards made by laying leaves on a prepared surface and steaming them until the leaves’ pigments permeate the fabric.
“The technique has been around for quite a long time in the world of natural dyes,” Travers said. Her friend Barbara Ryan was helping by demonstrating wet felting. The felt would be bonded to silk for a lush dimpled texture.
David Shepherd had driven 10 hours from Ohio with his handcrafted wooden fiber tools, from spindles to looms to swifts, which wind skeins of yarn into easier-to-handle balls.
“This has always been one of my best shows,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd, who does business as Shepherd’s Woodworking, said he became interested in fiber tools from his ex-spouse. He finds photos of antique fiber tools on the internet and takes what he likes best from each to create his own version. His woods are mostly walnut, maple and cherry, with some exotic woods in smaller tools like crochet hooks, he said.
Mary Beth and Helen Graham, from Beach Haven, New Jersey, had hand-dyed yarns, bags, craft kits for felted animals, and notecards at their Toad Hollow booth.
The sisters do a twice-weekly knitting podcast under the name “The Crafty Toads.”
“We did this festival two years ago and met a whole bunch of our podcast followers,” Helen Graham said.
Graham said the sisters started making bags but branched into yarn dying because “people said they had too many bags, which is impossible.”
Their yarns are dyed in softer colors, more of “an Impressionist palette,” she said.
The business’s motto is “a whimsical, creative way of life.”
“That makes the world a better place,” Graham said.
Kathy Gould, of Cambridge, was spinning wool at the booth for her business, Gallunach, an Irish word that she translated as “soap or cleanness.” She started with soap-making, then took up weaving, spinning and knitting. Some of the wool is from her own sheep, she said.
“It’s important that we keep these skills alive for the next generation. This is our heritage,” Gould said.
Fiber crafts start with fiber animals. Anna Goodling had two Gotland sheep from Grand View Farm in Washington, Vermont.
The breed comes from the Swedish island of Gotland. They’re rare in the U.S. because breeders can’t import them directly, but have to bring in semen to impregnate ewes of similar breeds. The result is a sheep with a curly, silvery fleece that makes “a very drapy fabric with a silver halo.” Meat from ram lambs not needed for breeding is delicious, she said.
Kurt Siegel was spinning at the booth of The Spinning Room, a fiber crafts store in Altamont. Siegel belongs to the Rock Day Spinners in Malta, which usually does group demonstrations at the festival, but this year “they don’t want to take chances,” he said.
Siegel said his wife, one of the Spinning Room’s owners, talked him into taking spinning lessons 10 years ago when he was recovering from surgery. Now he teaches the skill.
“I find it very relaxing,” Siegel said. “I don’t spin for projects. I spin because I enjoy the experience.”