The Northeastern Woodworkers Association (NWA) is holding their Annual Lumber and Tool Auction on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Shaker Museum Barn, 820 Heritage Lane, Colonie, N. Y. Doors open at 10am for inspection and auction will be held from 10 pm to 4 pm.

Items to be auctioned are various species of rough cut wood, including oak, cherry, walnut, maple and others, along with various hand and power woodworking equipment, all at no reserve. There is no buyers premium or sales tax.

The Midwest Tool Collectors Assc. will be holding an antique tool swap meet on the premises from 8 am to 2 pm on the same day. Both events are being hosted by the Shaker Heritage Society. For further info see woodworker.org.