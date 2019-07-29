{{featured_button_text}}

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society will present a free public program that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music and Art Festival at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle.

The event was originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 2, but due to a death in the speaker's family it was rescheduled.

“Going Down to Yasgur’s Farm” is the name of both the program and the exhibit currently showing at the historical society’s museum. It showcases the festival, which came to reflect the actions and attitudes of an entire generation.

The title refers to Max Yasgur, the New York dairy farmer who allowed the concert to go forward on his farm, after multiple sites had turned down the event.

The program will look at some surprising little-known facts about Woodstock and invites anyone who attended the three-day festival to come and share their thoughts and experiences.

Reservations are not necessary to attend the free program, but seats may be reserved by calling 518-585-7868 or via email to tihistory@bridgepoint1com. Refreshments will be served.

