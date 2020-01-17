Wood to hold Assembly campaign kickoff

WARRENSBURG — Former Thurman Supervisor Evelyn Wood will hold a campaign kickoff next week for her effort to run for state Assembly in the 114th District.

Wood, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the seat, will host an event Jan. 22 at Lizzie Keays restaurant in Warrensburg. It is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

Wood, Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson and Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty are all seeking the GOP line for the seat that is being vacated by Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury. Stec is running for state Senate.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer is running on the Democratic line.

Essex County Republicans were scheduled to meet about a possible endorsement in the race Thursday night, but the meeting was postponed because of weather issues.

Simpson was endorsed by Warren County Republican Committee earlier this month.

