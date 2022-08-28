Wood Theater's summer program for youths expands

GLENS FALLS — A summer theater program at the Charles R. Wood Theater made a modest comeback last year after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now into its second year since, the program saw an impressive attendance of 100 kids.

In its second year after the shutdown, Theater for Tots has expanded its program to include tweens.

Now called Theater for Tots and Tweens, the summer program offers two weeks of educational art activities that engages different age groups of kids with all aspects of theater production at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls.

Erin Dove, who is a music teacher and drama director at St. Mary's-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School in Glens Falls, started the program in 2016 after returning to the area from England.

She was influenced by the level of communication that young students were exposed to at a young age.

Dove said that the theater and arts are part of a student's curriculum starting at a younger age in London, and she wanted to bring that idea to Glens Falls.

"I'm their first stop before students go into preschool," Dove said about her youngest group of students, ages 3-4.

"It leaves parents with less guessing as to whether their kids may be into the arts or not," she said.

"Exploring all aspects of theater — from dance, to music, to technical theater, to costume and set design using age-appropriate curriculum gets them so many steps ahead in figuring out what they enjoy or maybe don't enjoy," said Emily Murphy, executive director of the Charles R. Wood Theater.

Dove said that she is not surprised that this year saw a bigger number of kids attend the program than last year.

"Last year, the biggest challenge to opening the program up again was making sure all the teachers were vaccinated. In the theater world, everyone has to be vaccinated to be in the same room. The theater was a little more strict than other places," Dove said.

"It was all about maintaining a connection between the kids, while keeping them safe," Dove said about last year.

There were zero COVID cases after last year's Theater for Tots program, Dove said.

Perhaps it is no surprise then that parents trust the work that Dove and her team does with the kids, with the program this year seeing the biggest turnout yet.

For the duration of the two weeks, kids were exposed to different facets of theater production.

Tuesday was music day, Wednesday was designated for theater technical work, and Thursday and Friday were dance days.

Later in the day on Friday, a final production was put on for the parents, to showcase all the skills that their children learned in the one or two weeks of participation.

This year, in addition to the to the 4- to 6-year-old and 7- to 9-year-old children, Dove and her team also taught 10- to 12-year-old kids.

There were two sessions each day with approximately 40-50 kids in each session.

The program also featured guest artists, depending on a particular day's activities.

For Kara Winslow, from Adirondack Dance Artistry, this was her third year as a guest artist. She teaches dance choreography.

"We teach the kids different dance moves from musical theater," Winslow said.

"The guest artists will perform for the children and engage them with different styles of dance and teach them how many different styles exist," she said.

The kids connected most with theater dance, which involves "jazz steps," Winslow said.

She said the most rewarding part of teaching the kids is watching them break out of their shell by the end of the day.

If some of the kids are stage-shy, they can work behind the scenes.

Dove said that there's something available for everyone.

Harris Matias was more drawn to running the lights while the rest of his group participated in a play called "Cupid's Website."

"So often, kids don't get the chance to try theater or drama until high school and don't have the resources to learn about lighting and sound or costumes or sets, so getting them hands-on experience with experts in these production and performance fields is a really unique and exciting opportunity," Murphy said.

Although, Matias did participate in the play as well, there wasn't a sense of pressure that required any of the students to be stuck in one role if they weren't comfortable with it.

Dove said her "second-in-command" is a student named Amelia Murray, who is now 18 and is pursuing a degree in theater production. Dove had her as a student since she was 10.

"She is my protégé. The balance of our relationship is not unlike the one from the movie, 'Freaky Friday,'" Dove joked.

Another guest artist was John Benware, an established piano player in the region and a musical director for various schools.

Dove said that Benware wrote a song on the piano that allowed the kids to play along in key by only hitting the black keys.

"They can mash them up and play them individually so that every kid feels successful as a musician," Dove said.