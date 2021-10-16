Wood Theater to host Italian-themed fundraiser

GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater has plans to take guests to Italy as part of its annual fundraiser next week.

The downtown Glens Falls theater, on Oct. 23, will host a pair of musical performances that will feature Italian-themed entertainment and food.

“For the past few years, the Charles R. Wood Theater has taken guests to various locations, like New York City and New Orleans without ever leaving Glens Falls, at our annual fundraising event,” the theater said in a news release. “This year, we’re headed to Italy for Broadway to Italy.”

The aptly named showcase will feature Anthony Nunziata, who will perform songs from Broadway, as well as jazz and pop standards and original music. Nunziata last performed at the Wood during the 2019 December holiday concert.

The concerts are scheduled for 2 and 7:30 p.m., with doors opening 90 minutes early for a cocktail hour featuring complimentary hors d’oeuvres, music from Anthime Miller and a silent auction and raffle benefiting the theater.

Nunziata will not be performing alone.

At the 2 p.m. concert, he will be joined by the elementary choir from St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus. The 7:30 p.m. showing will feature a select choir and soloists from Queensbury High School.

Sara Friedman and Erin Coon will be the guests of honor. The pair have spent countless hours contributing to the theater over the years and have helped raise money for the theater during last year’s pandemic-induce closure.

Tickets for the fundraiser cost $50 and include unlimited food offerings and entry into the show. All proceeds benefit the theater.

Tickets may be purchases online at woodtheater.org/events, or at the box office, or by calling: 518-480-4878.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

