Wood Theater puts on virtual talent show for a fundraiser

GLENS FALLS — When Emily Murphy and Shelley Fairbanks were trying to come up with a new fundraiser for the Charles R. Wood Theater, they turned to the internet for some fresh ideas.
With theaters closed by the New York PAUSE order amid the coronavirus pandemic, fundraising is taking the place of live events.
“Fundraising is always a huge priority for us, especially now,” said Murphy, the executive director of the Wood Theater. “We wanted to provide people with something for their donations, rather than just asking for money.”
Enter the Virtual Talent Show, an idea that Fairbanks, the theater’s box office manager, brought to Murphy.
“We bounced ideas around,” Murphy said. “We found a few similar ideas, like a talent show using Zoom, but we wanted to make it easily accessible.”
The Wood Theater’s Virtual Talent Show — with 42 submitted talent videos — can be seen on the theater’s YouTube page, or accessed through a link on the theater’s website, woodtheater.org.
“We had people send videos to us, we put them on YouTube and people can vote on their favorites,” Murphy said.
Each vote costs $1 — the donation amount determines the number of votes for viewers’ favorites, Murphy said — and people can also purchase “tickets” by making a general donation to the theater.
The entries include everything from singing and dancing, to hula hoops and special-effects makeup. Among the awards are judges’ choice, funniest talent and most unique talent. First prize is a $75 gift certificate to the Wood Theater, a $50 gift certificate to the Farmacy Restobar and a special edition Wood Theater tumbler from Adirondack Etching.
Voting is open through noon on Monday, May 11.
“We know how important it is for people to be able to perform, keeping up with their talents and having a creative outlet,” Murphy said, “and just for people to watch something new. People are missing live theater a lot, so this is good timing for our audience.”
The virtual talent show performers range in age from 8 to adults, and families, and even include a couple of dogs.
“We expected it would be people we knew through upstate theater,” Murphy said, “but we’ve seen lots of different people, like kids whose school plays were canceled.”
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.