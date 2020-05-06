Wood Theater puts on virtual talent show for a fundraiser

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — When Emily Murphy and Shelley Fairbanks were trying to come up with a new fundraiser for the Charles R. Wood Theater, they turned to the internet for some fresh ideas.

With theaters closed by the New York PAUSE order amid the coronavirus pandemic, fundraising is taking the place of live events.

“Fundraising is always a huge priority for us, especially now,” said Murphy, the executive director of the Wood Theater. “We wanted to provide people with something for their donations, rather than just asking for money.”

Enter the Virtual Talent Show, an idea that Fairbanks, the theater’s box office manager, brought to Murphy.

“We bounced ideas around,” Murphy said. “We found a few similar ideas, like a talent show using Zoom, but we wanted to make it easily accessible.”

The Wood Theater’s Virtual Talent Show — with 42 submitted talent videos — can be seen on the theater’s YouTube page, or accessed through a link on the theater’s website, woodtheater.org.

“We had people send videos to us, we put them on YouTube and people can vote on their favorites,” Murphy said.