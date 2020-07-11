Wood Park has full slate of events booked

Blais is talking with the organizer of a very large craft show that has been held in Burlington, Vermont, for the last 10 years. The governor in that state has banned craft shows.

“We have a safety plan in place. He’s claiming he can do a craft show safely with the proper spacing, same as we do the farmers markets,” Blais said.

He met with people from the country music radio station Froggy 100.3 FM, which wants to do a concert on Aug. 21-23. Organizers would like that event to be a regular concert and not a drive-in.

There is the Adirondack Nationals Car Show set for Sept. 10-13.

The Lake George Music Festival will hold a drive-in concert Sept. 19-20. It will feature classical musicians from around the world. There will be two screens on either side of the stage and people will have the option to listen to an amplified version of the concerts through their car’s FM radio. The cost is $25 per vehicle.

Blais is feeling optimistic.

“It sounds like we’ll have a little bit more business than we thought at the beginning of the season, as long as we’re able to do these events,” he said.