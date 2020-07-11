Wood Park has full slate of events booked

LAKE GEORGE — The Charles R. Wood Festival Commons has a full slate of events lined up later this summer — despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Village of Lake George Mayor Robert Blais told a recent meeting of the county’s Public Works Committee that he has been recruiting socially distanced concerts and other events.
Proctors Theatre is going to be doing seven drive-in concerts on Thursday evenings from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. starting later this summer. A film will be shown such as “American Graffiti” or “The Little Mermaid,” and a band will play music that goes along with the movie, according to Blais.
“It should be a very diversified program. They’re going to charge $25 a car and they’ve already predicted that they’re going to sell out the first few weeks,” he said.
Officials at the park can limit attendance and ensure there is proper social distancing and people remain in their cars, other than going to the bathroom, according to Blais.
Promoter Dave Ehmann canceled his Fins Up Jimmy Buffett tribute festival, but has booked a big band to come into the space for Aug. 28-30.
Blais said Ehmann said the event will have food and beverage service by people calling in orders from their cars and golf carts coming around to deliver the food and drinks.
Blais is talking with the organizer of a very large craft show that has been held in Burlington, Vermont, for the last 10 years. The governor in that state has banned craft shows.
“We have a safety plan in place. He’s claiming he can do a craft show safely with the proper spacing, same as we do the farmers markets,” Blais said.
He met with people from the country music radio station Froggy 100.3 FM, which wants to do a concert on Aug. 21-23. Organizers would like that event to be a regular concert and not a drive-in.
There is the Adirondack Nationals Car Show set for Sept. 10-13.
The Lake George Music Festival will hold a drive-in concert Sept. 19-20. It will feature classical musicians from around the world. There will be two screens on either side of the stage and people will have the option to listen to an amplified version of the concerts through their car’s FM radio. The cost is $25 per vehicle.
Blais is feeling optimistic.
“It sounds like we’ll have a little bit more business than we thought at the beginning of the season, as long as we’re able to do these events,” he said.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore praised Blais for his working in pulling together these events in the wake of the crisis.
“It’s a testament to a team approach where everybody is pulling in the same direction,” he said.
